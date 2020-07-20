SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) is announcing to its shareholders and the public that Harvey Hershkowitz was appointed to Dalrada's Board of Directors. Mr. Hershkowitz's extensive track record in business and the healthcare industry furthers Dalrada's global vision and business expansion implementation strategy. Mr. Hershkowitz's network is worldwide and he continues to maintain and expand his vast reach around the globe.
Serving on many boards including being Chairman to many, Mr. Hershkowitz has a notable track record with spring-boarding start-ups, raising capital, and positioning corporations in the global market where he actively expands his reach and network.
Mr. Hershkowitz holds more than 35-years in the healthcare industry with the top Fortune 10 companies including consulting, Information Technology (IT), software, professional services, nursing schools, management, building and development. In addition, he has successfully spearheaded companies in business, IT, residential, wellness centers, commercial development, acute care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, major physician groups, biosciences, pharmaceutical and healthcare construction boards.
Dalrada CEO, Brian Bonar, states, "We are extremely pleased that Mr. Hershkowitz has accepted a Board position with Dalrada Financial Corporation. Mr. Hershkowitz's background is strategic for creating global industry growth. The Company looks forward to growing Dalrada's portfolio companies with the watchful leadership of Mr. Hershkowitz."
About Dalrada (DFCO)
Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.
