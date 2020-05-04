SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Health Products, the wholly owned subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) announced today the opening of two new distribution centers, a 10,000 square-foot facility in Brownsville, TX, and a 5,000 square-foot facility in Vista, CA. This comes amid the growing demand of GlanHealth's products and services nation-wide, including Mexico and Canada. Based on recent sales contracts, the company anticipates fulfilling $10MM of combined volume from the two locations in 2020. The added warehouse space will store finished goods, bulk products, and equipment for the growing spray services business line.
With the latest launch of the GlanHealth sanitization and disinfectant brand, the company is realizing the demand and is planning accordingly to build a sustainable and scalable model. "Our strategy is to expand quickly to meet the immediate need, with a long-term vision to set the groundwork as our brand grows with enhanced packaging requirements to service customers worldwide," said Brian Bonar, CEO of Dalrada.
The company will continue to provide news & announcements surrounding substantial business activities during the months of May and June, as it wraps up the fiscal year.
About Dalrada Health
A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Health is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health can reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For details, visit https://dalradahealth.com. For details about GlanHealth's hand sanitizers and surface disinfectants, visit https://GlanHealth.com.
About Dalrada (DFCO)
Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.
Disclaimer
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.