SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Health Products, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with a large Mexican distributor to supply its GlanHealth products to healthcare facilities, commercial businesses, and consumers across Mexico.
The overall contract includes a $10 million minimum order per year with an initial purchase order of $250,000 that has been placed and product shipments that have begun. In return, the distributor will receive exclusivity to cover all states in Mexico. Sales activity for the sanitizing products has sky-rocketed due to the current pandemic. In response, Dalrada Health is working on fulfilling a backlog of orders totaling $1 million with all shipments expected to be completed during the month of May.
On the domestic front, sales forecasts for the GlanHealth product line are also rapidly increasing, especially as certain states begin to open up. In parallel, the company is expanding operations while hiring additional staff to support the urgent orders of businesses and distributors alike.
GlanHealth's full line of anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and sanitizing products are alcohol-free and laboratory-tested and designed to reduce viruses, bacteria, fungi, and spores. The proprietary formulas are safe and effective, offering long-term protection in various products that include hand sanitizers, soaps, surface cleaners, wound and skin therapy, mold and mildew cleansers, and laundry sanitizing treatments. GlanHealth products are available to businesses and consumers world-wide and the subsidiary also provides on-site spray services.
About Dalrada Health
A subsidiary of Dalrada Financial Corp., Dalrada Health is focused on solving health problems around the world. The company develops products and services that address the unmet needs of consumers due to accessibility, affordability, or availability. With operations in the U.S., Malaysia, and India, Dalrada Health can reach underserved markets through strong partnerships and the development of efficient supply chains. Dalrada Health is committed to solving universal health problems through improved methodologies resulting in products and services that benefit the global marketplace. For details, visit https://dalradahealth.com. For details about GlanHealth's hand sanitizers and surface cleaners, visit https://GlanHealth.com.
About Dalrada (DFCO)
Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.
Disclaimer
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.