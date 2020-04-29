MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisk, the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) company behind the world's first autonomous, all-electric air taxi, announced today that it has appointed Dan Dalton as Vice President of Global Partnerships. Dan will also be joining the company's Executive Leadership Team.
In his new role, Dan will lead Wisk's global regulatory initiatives and business partnerships. Working with regulators, policy-makers, and industry partners, Dan will be a key contributor in driving strategic efforts that further the company's go-to-market strategy to bring its all-electric, self-flying air taxi to the sky.
"We are excited to have Dan join Wisk," said Gary Gysin, CEO of Wisk. "Regulatory policy and key partnerships are critical factors for success in the UAM market. Dan's extensive experience, strong network and personal drive will have a huge impact for Wisk as we press forward with our mission to make safe, everyday flight a reality."
"It is incredibly exciting to join a company that is on the forefront of Urban Air Mobility," says Dalton. "Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel and we're doing it in a way that is safe, accessible and responsible. I am truly impressed with the Wisk team and I look forward to furthering our progress."
Prior to joining Wisk, Dan served as Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Airspace Systems, Inc. and as a visiting scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Dan has also held a variety of engineering and leadership roles at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and the U.S. Department of Energy.
About Wisk
Wisk is an urban air mobility company dedicated to delivering safe, everyday flight for everyone. Cora, its self-flying, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi, will make it possible for passengers to skip the gridlock traffic and get to their destination faster. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and New Zealand, Wisk is an independent company backed by The Boeing Company and Kitty Hawk. With a decade of experience and over 1000 test flights, Wisk is set to shape the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably.
