NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced that it has named Dan Draper as CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices effective June 15, 2020. He will replace Alexander Matturri who is retiring after 13 years of leading the index business.
Mr. Draper will report to Douglas Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global, and serve on the Company's operating committee. He will be based at S&P Global's world headquarters in New York City.
"We are very fortunate to add Dan to our executive team and have him lead our index business, which is the world's foremost provider of financial market benchmarks, data and research," says Mr. Peterson. "Dan's leadership experience, innovative mindset, approach to customers, and commitment to excellence is essential to maintaining and growing our unique role in the capital markets," says Mr. Peterson.
Mr. Draper joins S&P Global from Invesco Distributors Inc., where he served as the company's Managing Director & Global Head of Exchange Traded Funds. Prior to this role, he held roles in asset management, wealth management, and investment banking in Chicago, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, and New York during his 27-year career.
Mr. Draper earned an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a BA degree in economics from the College of William and Mary in Virginia. He is a chartered director and fellow at the Institute of Directors in the UK and a board leadership fellow at the National Association of Corporate Directors in the US.
He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charter holder and holds the Chartered Market Technician®, Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst, Financial Risk Manager, Certified Financial Planner®, and Chartered Financial Consultant® designations. Dan is also a Finance Leaders Fellow at the Aspen Institute and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network (AGLN).
"I'm excited to join S&P Global, a brand based on integrity, independence and over 130 years of providing essential information to the financial markets," adds Mr. Draper. "S&P Dow Jones Indices is the premier benchmark, data and information provider in the world. It's iconic brands and indices, governance standards, and of course people, are what distinguish it from all other index providers. It's an honor to lead this business into the next decade and beyond."
"Dan Draper is an experienced index professional with exceptional knowledge of our business and the indexing landscape overall," adds Mr. Matturri. "I'm very proud of what the people at S&P Dow Jones Indices have accomplished these past thirteen years and am excited to see a leader of Dan's caliber step in to continue our long-standing culture of innovation, thought leadership and growth."
To learn more about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit: www.spindices.com.
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events, trends, contingencies or results, appear at various places in this report and use words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "strategy," "target" and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and "would." For example, management may use forward-looking statements when addressing topics such as: the outcome of contingencies; future actions by regulators; changes in the Company's business strategies and methods of generating revenue; the development and performance of the Company's services and products; the expected impact of acquisitions and dispositions; the Company's effective tax rates; and the Company's cost structure, dividend policy, cash flows or liquidity.
Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, among other things:
- worldwide economic, financial, political and regulatory conditions, including geopolitical uncertainty and conditions that may result from legislative, regulatory, trade and policy changes associated with the current U.S. administration or the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union;
- the rapidly evolving regulatory environment, in Europe, the United States and elsewhere, affecting S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Platts, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Market Intelligence, including new and amended regulations and the Company's compliance therewith;
- the impact of the recent acquisition of Kensho, including the impact on the Company's results of operations; any failure to successfully integrate Kensho into the Company's operations; any failure to attract and retain key employees; and the risk of litigation, unexpected costs, charges or expenses relating to the acquisition;
- the Company's ability to maintain adequate physical, technical and administrative safeguards to protect the security of confidential information and data, and the potential for unauthorized access to our systems or a system or network disruption that results in improper disclosure of confidential information or data, regulatory penalties and remedial costs;
- our ability to make acquisitions and dispositions and successfully integrate the businesses we acquire;
- the outcome of litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries;
- the health of debt and equity markets, including credit quality and spreads, the level of liquidity and future debt issuances and the potentially adverse impact of increased access to cash resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act;
- the demand and market for credit ratings in and across the sectors and geographies where the Company operates;
- concerns in the marketplace affecting the Company's credibility or otherwise affecting market perceptions of the integrity or utility of independent credit ratings, benchmarks and indices;
- the effect of competitive products and pricing, including the level of success of new product developments and global expansion;
- consolidation in the Company's end-customer markets;
- the introduction of competing products or technologies by other companies;
- the impact of customer cost-cutting pressures, including in the financial services industry and commodities markets;
- a decline in the demand for credit risk management tools by financial institutions;
- the level of merger and acquisition activity in the United States and abroad;
- the volatility of the energy marketplace;
- the health of the commodities markets;
- our ability to attract, incentivize and retain key employees;
- our ability to adjust to changes in European and United Kingdom markets as the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, and the impact of the United Kingdom's departure on our offerings in the European Union and United Kingdom, particularly in the event of the United Kingdom's departure without an agreement on terms with the European Union;
- the Company's ability to successfully recover should it experience a disaster or other business continuity problem from a hurricane, flood, earthquake, terrorist attack, pandemic, security breach, cyber-attack, power loss, telecommunications failure or other natural or man-made event;
- changes in applicable tax or accounting requirements, including the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the U.S.;
- the level of the Company's future cash flows and capital investments;
- the impact on the Company's revenue and net income caused by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and
- the Company's exposure to potential criminal sanctions or civil penalties if it fails to comply with foreign and U.S. laws and regulations that are applicable in the domestic and international jurisdictions in which it operates, including sanctions laws relating to countries such as Iran, Russia, Sudan and Syria, anti-corruption laws such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010, and local laws prohibiting corrupt payments to government officials, as well as import and export restrictions.
The factors noted above are not exhaustive. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in a dynamic business environment in which new risks emerge frequently. Accordingly, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it is made, except as required by applicable law. Further information about the Company's businesses, including information about factors that could materially affect its results of operations and financial condition, is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the "Item 1a, Risk Factors" section in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.
About S&P Global
S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, oﬀering deep data and insights on critical business factors including ESG. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 23,000 employees in 35 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com.
News Media:
David Guarino
Chief Communications Officer
S&P Global
(212) 438-1471 (office)
(201) 755-5334 (cell)
dave.guarino@spglobal.com
April Kabahar
Head of Communications
S&P Dow Jones Indices
(212) 438-7530 (office)
(917) 796-3121 (cell)
April.kabahar@spglobal.com