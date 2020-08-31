California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable electric vehicles complemented with the longest EV range and shortest charging times on earth. The brainchild of EV pioneer and world-leading automotive designer, Henrik Fisker, Fisker Inc.’s mission is to set a new standard of excellence and performance in the electric vehicle industry and mobility services. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com. (PRNewsfoto/Fisker Inc.)