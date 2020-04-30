MAUMEE, Ohio, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
First-quarter Highlights
- Sales of $1.93 billion
- Net income attributable to Dana of $38 million; diluted EPS of $0.26
- Adjusted EBITDA of $205 million, margin of 10.6 percent of sales
- Diluted adjusted EPS of $0.47
Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2020.
"The response to the global pandemic is presenting unprecedented challenges for Dana as well as our people, customers, suppliers, and communities," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. "The rapid onset of containment measures and disruption to production schedules has challenged our organization like never before. However, I am very proud of how our people have responded and the decisive actions we have taken to protect our employees, communities, customers, and future. As we work toward bringing our operations back online, we will continue to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of our people while also serving the needs of our customers."
First-quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sales for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $1.93 billion, compared with $2.16 billion in the same period of 2019. The decrease is primarily attributable to weaker demand in the heavy- vehicle markets in January and February of this year and the rapid reduction in production across all mobility markets in March as a result of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These declines were partially offset by the conversion of sales backlog and the benefit of recent acquisitions.
Dana reported net income of $38 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $98 million in the same period of 2019. The difference was primarily due to lower market demand and a goodwill impairment charge of $51 million arising from the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was partially offset by discrete income tax benefits of $32 million, primarily resulting from recording additional U.S. deferred tax assets related to foreign tax credits.
Reported diluted earnings per share were $0.26, compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.68 in the first quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was $205 million, compared with $257 million for the same period last year. Profit decline in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 was driven by lower end-market demand for heavy vehicles early in the quarter and the reduced production environment in March. Partially offsetting the market impacts were the profitable conversion of new business backlog and inorganic growth. Effective cost management actions in the first quarter were successful in mitigating the margin impact of the rapid sales decline.
Diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.47 in the first quarter of 2020, compared with $0.78 in the same period last year. The lower year-over-year comparison was primarily due to lower earnings and higher depreciation expense.
Operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2020 was a use of $51 million, compared with a use of $16 million in the same period of 2019.
Adjusted free cash flow was a use of $114 million in both the first quarters of 2020 and 2019. Lower profit in this year's first quarter was offset by lower one-time costs and lower capital expenditures, compared with the same period last year.
Due to this unprecedented disruption in mobility markets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and associated economic uncertainty, the company believes it is prudent to refrain from issuing full-year financial guidance until end-market demand stabilizes.
The company has reported it has total liquidity of more than $1.8 billion, including available cash and marketable securities of $646 million as of March 31, 2020. It also has $679 million available on its committed revolving credit facility and $500 million available under its recently announced bridge facility.
"The strength of our balance sheet and capital structure has given us the flexibility to manage through this period of significantly lower production volumes," said Jonathan Collins, Dana executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We are confident that we have ample liquidity and further cost-management actions available as we navigate these uncertain times."
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This release refers to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs, and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.).
Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which we have defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted net income as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any nonrecurring income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense, and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant, and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions less purchases of property, plant, and equipment.
We have not provided reconciliations of preliminary and projected adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income and diluted EPS. Providing net income and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments, and income tax valuation adjustments.
About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.
Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which include nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 34 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019. Having established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.
DANA INCORPORATED
Quarterly Financial Information and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
Three Months Ended
(In millions, except per share amounts)
March 31,
2020
2019
Net sales
$ 1,926
$ 2,163
Costs and expenses
Cost of sales
1,720
1,863
Selling, general and administrative expenses
106
136
Amortization of intangibles
3
2
Restructuring charges, net
3
9
Impairment of goodwill
(51)
Other income (expense), net
4
(13)
Earnings before interest and income taxes
47
140
Interest income
2
2
Interest expense
29
27
Earnings before income taxes
20
115
Income tax expense (benefit)
(16)
20
Equity in earnings of affiliates
2
6
Net income
38
101
Less: Noncontrolling interests net income
2
4
Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss
(2)
(1)
Net income attributable to the parent company
$ 38
$ 98
Net income per share available to common stockholders
Basic
$ 0.26
$ 0.68
Diluted
$ 0.26
$ 0.68
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic
144.2
143.9
Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted
144.8
144.8
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
March 31,
2020
2019
Net income
$ 38
$ 101
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Currency translation adjustments
(154)
27
Hedging gains and losses
29
5
Defined benefit plans
3
5
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(122)
37
Total comprehensive income (loss)
(84)
138
Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
17
(2)
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
(6)
(4)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company
$ (73)
$ 132
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(In millions, except share and per share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 628
$ 508
Marketable securities
23
19
Accounts receivable
Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $7 in 2020 and $9 in 2019
1,109
1,103
Other
192
202
Inventories
1,213
1,193
Other current assets
142
137
Total current assets
3,307
3,162
Goodwill
441
493
Intangibles
230
240
Deferred tax assets
603
580
Other noncurrent assets
133
120
Investments in affiliates
178
182
Operating lease assets
171
178
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,172
2,265
Total assets
$ 7,235
$ 7,220
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Short-term debt
$ 312
$ 14
Current portion of long-term debt
28
20
Accounts payable
1,181
1,255
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
166
206
Taxes on income
44
46
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
42
42
Other accrued liabilities
294
262
Total current liabilities
2,067
1,845
Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $26 in 2020 and $28 in 2019
2,335
2,336
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
134
140
Pension and postretirement obligations
440
459
Other noncurrent liabilities
224
305
Total liabilities
5,200
5,085
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
175
167
Parent company stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,
no shares outstanding
-
-
Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,
144,480,975 and 143,942,539 shares outstanding
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
2,391
2,386
Retained earnings
644
622
Treasury stock, at cost (10,432,777 and 10,111,191 shares)
(156)
(150)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,098)
(987)
Total parent company stockholders' equity
1,783
1,873
Noncontrolling interests
77
95
Total equity
1,860
1,968
Total liabilities and equity
$ 7,235
$ 7,220
DANA INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
March 31,
2020
2019
Operating activities
Net income
$ 38
$ 101
Depreciation
85
74
Amortization
4
3
Amortization of deferred financing charges
2
1
Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received
(2)
(5)
Stock compensation expense
4
5
Deferred income taxes
(35)
(14)
Pension expense, net
1
4
Impairment of goodwill
51
Change in working capital
(183)
(175)
Other, net
(16)
(10)
Net cash used in operating activities
(51)
(16)
Investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(63)
(98)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(8)
(606)
Purchases of marketable securities
(12)
(5)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities
6
6
Settlements of undesignated derivatives
(3)
(20)
Other, net
(5)
(1)
Net cash used in investing activities
(85)
(724)
Financing activities
Net change in short-term debt
298
(2)
Proceeds from long-term debt
4
675
Repayment of long-term debt
(1)
(9)
Deferred financing payments
(12)
Dividends paid to common stockholders
(15)
(14)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(1)
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
2
1
Repurchases of common stock
(25)
Other, net
(4)
(3)
Net cash provided by financing activities
283
610
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
147
(130)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period
518
520
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances
(29)
5
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period
$ 636
$ 395
DANA INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to
Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
March 31,
2020
2019
Net cash used in operating activities
$ (51)
$ (16)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(63)
(98)
Free cash flow
(114)
(114)
Discretionary pension contributions
-
-
Adjusted free cash flow
$ (114)
$ (114)
DANA INCORPORATED
Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
March 31,
2020
2019
Sales
Light Vehicle
$ 808
$ 906
Commercial Vehicle
333
431
Off-Highway
532
552
Power Technologies
253
274
Total Sales
$ 1,926
$ 2,163
Segment EBITDA
Light Vehicle
$ 83
$ 102
Commercial Vehicle
21
41
Off-Highway
72
82
Power Technologies
30
34
Total Segment EBITDA
206
259
Corporate expense and other items, net
(1)
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 205
$ 257
DANA INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
Three Months Ended
(In millions)
March 31,
2020
2019
Segment EBITDA
$ 206
$ 259
Corporate expense and other items, net
(1)
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA
205
257
Depreciation
(85)
(74)
Amortization
(4)
(3)
Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs
(2)
(6)
Restructuring charges, net
(3)
(9)
Stock compensation expense
(4)
(5)
Strategic transaction expenses, net of transaction fee breakup income
(6)
(13)
Impairment of goodwill
(51)
Acquisition related inventory adjustments
(4)
Non-income tax legal judgment
6
Other items
(3)
(9)
Earnings before interest and income taxes
47
140
Interest income
2
2
Interest expense
29
27
Earnings before income taxes
20
115
Income tax expense (benefit)
(16)
20
Equity in earnings of affiliates
2
6
Net income
$ 38
$ 101
DANA INCORPORATED
Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Net income attributable to parent company
$ 38
$ 98
Items impacting income before income taxes:
Restructuring charges
3
9
Amortization
4
4
Strategic transaction expenses, net of transaction breakup fee income
6
13
Acquisition related inventory adjustments
4
Non-income tax legal judgment
(6)
Impairment of goodwill
51
Loss on deal contingent forward
13
Other items
(1)
Items impacting income taxes:
Net income tax expense on items above
(3)
(5)
Tax benefit attributable to utilization of federal tax credits, state tax
law changes and valuation allowance adjustments
(31)
(16)
Adjusted net income
$ 68
$ 113
Diluted shares - as reported
144.8
144.8
Adjusted diluted shares
144.8
144.8
Diluted adjusted EPS
$ 0.47
$ 0.78