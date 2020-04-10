MAUMEE, Ohio, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Annual Meeting will not be held in person but will instead be held in a web-based audio format on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time.
Only shareholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2020, are entitled to attend and vote at the meeting.
The meeting will be accessible at: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DAN2020
To be admitted to the meeting, shareholders must enter their control number found in the distributed proxy materials.
During the meeting, shareholders will be able to vote and submit questions through the virtual meeting website. Shareholders may also vote in advance of the meeting at www.proxyvote.com.
Proxy materials and additional information regarding Dana Incorporated's Annual Meeting of Shareholders are posted on the Proxy Materials section of the Dana's Investor Relations website located at dana.com/investors
If there are any questions regarding the meeting, please contact Dana Investor Relations at investorrelations@dana.com
About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.
Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which include nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 34 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019. Having established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.