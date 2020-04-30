WASHINGTON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher") announced today it completed the sale of its label-free biomolecular characterization, chromatography hardware and resins, microcarriers and particle validation standards, single use tangential flow filtration systems, and stainless steel hollow fiber tangential flow filtration systems businesses to Sartorius AG for approximately $825 million. The combined revenue of the businesses, which were part of Danaher's Life Sciences segment, was approximately $170 million in 2019.
Danaher sold these businesses in order to obtain regulatory approval for its acquisition of the GE Biopharma business, now called Cytiva. The closing of the Sartorius AG agreement was conditioned upon Danaher closing its acquisition of Cytiva, which was completed on March 31, 2020.
ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 67,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.