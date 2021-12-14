BEND, Ore., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DANI Naturals, a leader in natural and organic hair, body, bath, and home products, announces its expansion and move into a new space at the landmark Quad at Skyline Ridge complex in Bend, OR. DANI anticipates adding more than twenty new products in 2022, and its new office and warehouse facility will help support its continued expansion across North America, Europe, and Asia.
The facility, five times bigger than the brand's previous headquarters, was customized to establish a more efficient blueprint for product testing, manufacturing, and employee collaboration. The space incorporates numerous features that encourage more sustainable business practices, including the minimization of pollution and waste and the maximization of efficiency, all in support of the brand's direct/online channel as well as its expansion in the specialty retail, luxury hospitality, spa, grocery/garden, and gift markets.
"This new home for DANI Naturals is as exciting for our internal team as it is for the brand. We're growing so rapidly, and this space both allows for better collaboration and teamwork across departments and provides a dedicated space for the crafting of our entire range of all-natural personal care and home products," said Shannon Vetras, the company's Chief Executive Officer.
The Quad at Skyline Ridge was formerly the home of the Bend Bulletin and has now been renovated into industrial and class A offices with high-end modern finishes. The Quad serves as headquarters to many consumer product and tech-centric Bend-based businesses and restaurants, providing an environment that lends itself to collaboration and connection. Centrally located near the OSU Cascades campus, DANI joins other occupants, including Red Plate Foods, Outside Inc., Justy's Bar & Grill, and others in the newly renovated complex.
Individuals who want to learn more about DANI Naturals and DANI Natural's story
please visit: https://daninaturals.com/
About DANI Naturals
DANI Naturals is a woman-powered brand passionate about living well. Its natural and organic bath, body, hair, and home products are handcrafted using the best that nature has to offer—with essential oil scents so delicious that they'll all become favorites. DANI makes products that nurture a happy home and planet, using thoughtfully sourced ingredients, recyclable packaging, and a whole lot of love.
Vegan, cruelty-free, and free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, petroleum, paraffin, GMOs, and a long list of other no-nos.
