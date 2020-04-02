NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Alain, Inc. ("Daniel Alain") announced today it has acquired a stake in Applied Biology. Applied Biology is a biotechnology company conducting breakthrough scientific research in alopecia and androgen mediated diseases.
According to Daniel Alain's CEO and President, Daniel Hafid: "as a leader in hair loss solutions from the world's finest hair pieces to topical products to stop hair shedding, we seek to offer women a 360 solution for hair loss." Female Pattern Hair Loss (FPHL) affects up to 50% of women by the age of 65. Currently, only one drug, topical minoxidil, is approved by the US FDA for the treatment of FPHL; however, only a minority of patients respond to topical minoxidil for the treatment of FPHL. The acquisition will allow Daniel Alain to develop and launch novel diagnostic tests for FPHL. Among the diagnostic tests in the pipeline are: a test to identify women that are likely to develop hair loss prior to presenting clinical symptoms as well as a diagnostic test to identify non-responders to topical minoxidil.
The company plans to release additional information as it advances its diagnostic testing program.
ABOUT DANIEL ALAIN
Founded in 2004, Daniel Alain is the world's leading hair loss and hair enhancement company. With a focus on providing solutions to women's hair loss no matter where she is in the journey, Daniel Alain is actively engaged in research and development of medical and cosmetic products for the treatment of female hair loss. The Daniel Alain portfolio includes FOLLEA Luxury Wigs and Hair Enhancements (www.follea.com) and INTACT Anti Hair Shedding Treatment (www.intacthair.com)
ABOUT APPLIED BIOLOGY
Founded in 2002, Applied Biology, Inc. (www.appliedbiology.com), headquartered in Irvine, California, is a biotechnology company specializing in hair and skin science. Applied Biology develops breakthrough drugs and medical devices for the treatment of androgen mediated dermatological conditions. Applied Biology's R&D pipeline includes a topically applied prophylactic treatment for chemotherapy induced alopecia; a novel diagnostic device that can aid dermatologists in identifying non-responders to topical minoxidil; an adjuvant therapy for non-responders to topical minoxidil; and a novel therapy for female pattern hair loss.
