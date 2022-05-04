Acclaimed real estate agent Daniel L. Maya accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Daniel L. Maya exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in North Pinecrest, FL.
NORTH PINECREST, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daniel Maya is an expert in his local area and loves to help others. He has been the successful owner of a private investigative company in Florida for the past 25 years. He is a former Medicare Fraud Investigator and when he left Medicare for the amazing opportunity to open his investigative company in 2006, it was a journey that gave him a love for the real estate industry. He was successful in obtaining a contract investigating mortgage fraud for the largest PMI insurer throughout the mortgage crisis. One of the things that motivated him to help the South Florida community buy and sell real estate is that he wants to help his customers the right way so that their best interests are met. In today's day and age where trust and integrity are often missing, those are the guiding principles that lead his real estate business. It would be his honor to help others in this journey.
Visit Daniel L. Maya's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/daniel-l-maya/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, mary@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Residence