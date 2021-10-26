NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 21-year-old artist Danny Cole is taking the world by storm with the Creature World, a magical, colorful dream world, embodied through ambitious, immersive art projects and experiences. Cole is coming to New York and LA, presenting each city with immersive one-night experiences of his Creature World. This past August, Cole released 10,000 unique artworks of his signature character, The Creature, paired with an innovative ongoing experiential video game. In the time since, these artworks have seen a trading volume of over $100 Million.
"It is through the Creature World where we are able to bridge ourselves into a divinity that we are all a part of. The Creature World is not only a reflection of me but a reflection of what everyone brings to it. It unifies us. Connecting all of us in the dream world. I try to use my art to give a voice to the magic of this world. It is almost a language." Said Danny Cole.
While the digital collection of 10,000 Creature portraits has thrust Creature World into the limelight with mind-boggling sales figures, you do not need to own a piece to participate in these live experiences.
Below is a schedule of events Danny Cole has lined up.
October 30th - A F$*king Weekend in The Creature World
A F$*KING WEEKEND IN THE CREATURE WORLD is a free factory concert being transformed into a life-sized installation of The Creature World, the world created by artist Danny Cole. Artists will perform from an otherworldly scene with a stage made of hills, rivers, and a giant mushroom. Time and location will be announced the day of.
Artist Performances include:
- AG Club
- Junior Varsity
- Aaron Cartier
- Finger Beats
November 4th and 6th - Creature World Bouncy House Playground
(NYC Nov 4th / LA Nov. 6th)
For one night only, New York City's legendary The Hammerstein Ballroom (311 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001) will be transformed into the Creature World. This will feature Cole's most ambitious installation yet - an 80-foot inflatable bouncy house Creature World Playground obstacle course. The Creature will be in attendance, racing all those who dare challenge it. Due to the influx of digital art enthusiasts in Manhattan for the NFT.NYC convention, this event will be in partnership with OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace. Along with the inflatable, the event will feature DJ performances, exclusive clothing, and paintings by Cole. Free admission with doors opening at 7pm.
November 5th & 6th - Creature Viewing and Advisry x Creature World Clothing Drop at ComplexCon
This year, Creature World will be occupying two booths at ComplexCon in Long Beach. The first is in collaboration with popular underground NYC brand Advisry in which the two will be unveiling their first clothing collaboration. The second booth will contain a full build out of a scene in The Creature World with a living Creature, sitting alone, eager for guests to interact and view it through this window into another world.
For more information, please visit https://dannycole.co.
About Danny Cole
Danny Cole is a New York-based 21-year-old visual artist who strives to actualize imagination. In 2021 Cole created The Creature World, a magical realm that seeks
to take you on limitless expeditions by means of visual art, live experiences, and community projects. Each experience has brought hundreds to thousands of attendees into a unique iteration of the Creature World. Cole's experiences foster an unforgettable shared dreamland for people to explore together. Danny has been joined by artists like Portugal, The Man, Cage The Elephant, Beck, Pretty Sick, and many more. His work has also been featured on the Coachella mainstage, the Hollywood sign, and in the gallery of Shepard Fairey.
