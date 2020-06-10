NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan's Papers and The Independent today announced they are joining together to form "Dan's Independent Media." Dan's Independent Media will bring together Dan's Papers—the iconic multiplatform news, entertainment, events and digital media company—with The Independent, the East End's largest newspaper, renowned for highly acclaimed in-depth, unbiased news reporting and features. Dan's Independent Media is poised to lead as the largest, most diversified media and news company on Long Island's East End.
The new combined company's newspaper will be publishing weekly, effective immediately, in the iconic Dan's Papers format incorporating The Independent's news and special content. Dan's Independent Media will also have a range of digital and social content richer than any other media company in the Hamptons.
"We started our conversations at the turn of the year, well before the COVID-19 lockdown, knowing that if we came together, we could become a true omni-channel media powerhouse," said Richard Burns, Dan's Independent Media Chairman. "There are great synergies between the companies, and this combination allows Dan's to join with a first-rate news franchise, as well as terrific people and clients at The Independent. Ultimately, this merger of forces will serve our readers and our customers extremely well."
"I am so proud of what we have accomplished at The Independent. It has become the number one newspaper on the East End, offering the most in-depth and independent reporting on the critical issues facing our community. I am looking forward to working with Dan's to continue to expand our reach and serve our community," said Ronald O. Perelman.
Dan's Papers was founded by Dan Rattiner out of Montauk in 1960 as a summer-only weekly newspaper. It has become the largest multimedia company on the East End in the 10 years since its purchase by Manhattan Media. The Independent has been the true "independent" and award-winning news source in the Hamptons. The Independent was purchased by Ronald O. Perelman in 2017.
Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.