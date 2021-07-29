PASO ROBLES, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DAOU Family Estates has announced three new appointments to key leadership positions that encompass strategic brand and business development, hospitality and human resources. Family-owned and operated, DAOU Family Estates is committed to producing award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon and other quality wines from Paso Robles to rival the most respected appellations in the world. A "people-first" approach to hospitality and business has fueled DAOU Family's recognition as a leading U.S. winery, as embodied by their dynamic new personnel announcement:
- Maeve Pesquera joined DAOU five years ago and will expand her role on the leadership team as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development.
- Elise Spangenberg joined DAOU in 2013 and has been promoted to Vice President, People & Culture.
- Marino Monferrato, Vice President of Hospitality Operations, starred with Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay on the hit television series, Hell's Kitchen, and brings years of restaurant and hospitality accomplishment to the DAOU team.
"The success of DAOU is all about our people," said Georges Daou, Proprietor of DAOU Family Estates. "The past year has taught us to cherish our team more than ever and to embrace brand goals that are compatible with the well-being of all. We're thrilled to promote from within our current team and to welcome Marino Monferrato to DAOU. Congratulations to Maeve, Elise and Marino on their many accomplishments and for the creativity, passion and heart they embody."
Maeve Pesquera, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development
A member of the DAOU leadership team since 2016, Maeve worked tirelessly as Senior Vice President to implement Georges and Daniel Daou's vision as "a people company in the wine business," realizing unprecedented success through direct-to-consumer, hospitality, and marketing initiatives. As part of her newly expanded executive role, Maeve will continue to drive high-level strategy and business development to support global brand awareness with trade and consumer audiences. Currently serving as the most senior woman executive on the DAOU team, Maeve is committed to corporate mentorship and holds certifications from the Court of Master Sommeliers, Wine & Spirit Education Trust and Society of Wine Educators. She currently serves on the Board of the Paso Robles CAB Collective and the California Wine Institute.
Elise Spangenberg, Vice President, People & Culture
Over the last eight years, Elise has been an integral part of DAOU's growth and success. Since becoming Senior Director of People & Culture in 2019, Elise has developed profound strategies to enhance the employee experience and offer greater workplace transparency. The past year, Covid presented enormous challenges that underlined the importance of Elise's contribution to building the People & Culture team at DAOU. In her new role as Vice President, People & Culture, Elise will work to enrich employee life in all aspects from compensation and benefits to professional development, keeping the DAOU team at the center of every initiative.
Marino Monferrato, Vice President of Hospitality Operations
A native of Torino, Italy, Marino began his career in hospitality working for the 3-Michelin star restaurant, Gualtiero Marchesi, at the age of 17. A seasoned and dynamic hospitality professional, Marino has worked as General Manager for 5-Star, 5-Diamond and Michelin star restaurants across the United States, including Alex at the Wynn Hotel, Wolfgang Puck's CUT, Cecconi's in West Hollywood and as Store Director of the first Eataly on the West Coast. Known for his outgoing personality and flair for hospitality, Marino entertains global audiences alongside Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay as the star Maître d' on the popular television series, Hell's Kitchen, and was most recently the Restaurant Director for Gucci Osteria by Massimo Bottura in Beverly Hills.
About DAOU Family Estates
Family-owned and operated, DAOU Family Estates is committed to producing collectible, world-class wines to rival the most respected appellations in the world. Situated on a 212-acre hilltop estate in the Adelaida District of Paso Robles, DAOU was founded by brothers Daniel and Georges Daou in 2007 to develop the potential of Cabernet Sauvignon and other Bordeaux varieties in the region. The family estate at DAOU Mountain combines remarkable geology, favorable microclimate and high elevation, once described by renowned California winemaker André Tchelistcheff as "a jewel of ecological elements." As a steward of this beautiful terroir, winemaker Daniel Daou offers a quality-focused range of complex but accessible wines that are a pleasure to drink.
