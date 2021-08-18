SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy", the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Polysilicon production volume was 21,102 MT in Q2 2021, compared to 20,185 MT in Q1 2021
  • Polysilicon sales volume was 21,060 MT in Q2 2021, compared to 21,471 MT in Q1 2021
  • Polysilicon average total production cost(1) was $6.31/kg in Q2 2021, compared to $6.29/kg in Q1 2021
  • Polysilicon average cash cost(1) was $5.41/kg in Q2 2021, compared to $5.37/kg in Q1 2021
  • Polysilicon average selling price (ASP) was $20.81/kg in Q2 2021, compared to $11.90/kg in Q1 2021
  • Revenue was $441.4 million in Q2 2021, compared to $256.1 million in Q1 2021
  • Gross profit was $303.2 million in Q2 2021, compared to $118.9 million in Q1 2021. Gross margin was 68.7% in Q2 2021, compared to 46.4% in Q1 2021
  • Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $232.1 million in Q2 2021, compared to $83.2 million in Q1 2021
  • Earnings per basic American Depositary Share (ADS)(3) was $3.15 in Q2 2021, compared to $1.13 in Q1 2021
  • EBITDA (non-GAAP)(2) was $311.7 million in Q2 2021, compared to $128.1 million in Q1 2021. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(2) was 70.6% in Q2 2021, compared to 50.0% in Q1 2021
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(2) attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $234.5 million in Q2 2021, compared to $86.2 million in Q1 2021
  • Adjusted earnings per basic ADS(3) (non-GAAP)(2) was $3.18 in Q2 2021, compared to $1.18 in Q1 2021


Three months ended

US$ millions

except as indicated otherwise

Jun 30,

2021

Mar 31,

2021

Jun 30,

2020

Revenues

441.4

256.1

133.5

Gross profit

303.2

118.9

22.7

Gross margin

68.7%

46.4%

17.0%

Income from operations

292.4

109.2

10.8

Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp.

shareholders

232.1

83.2

2.4

Earnings per basic ADS(3) ($ per ADS)

3.15

1.13

0.03

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(2) attributable to

Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders

234.5

86.2

6.9

Adjusted earnings per basic ADS(3) (non-GAAP)(2)

 ($ per ADS) 

3.18

1.18

0.10

EBITDA (non-GAAP) (2)

311.7

128.1

26.8

EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(2)

70.6%

50.0%

20.0%

Polysilicon sales volume (MT) 

21,060

21,471

18,881

Polysilicon average total production cost ($/kg)(1)

6.31

6.29

5.79

Polysilicon average cash cost (excl. dep'n) ($/kg)(1)

5.41

5.37

4.87

Notes:

(1) Production cost and cash cost only refer to production in our polysilicon facilities in Xinjiang. Production cost is calculated by the inventoriable costs relating to production of polysilicon in Xinjiang divided by the production volume in the period indicated. Cash cost is calculated by the inventoriable costs relating to production of polysilicon excluding depreciation expense, divided by the production volume in the period indicated.

(2) Daqo New Energy provides EBITDA, EBITDA margins, adjusted net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per basic ADS on a non-GAAP basis to provide supplemental information regarding its financial performance. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable US GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this press release.

(3) ADS means American Depositary Share. On November 17, 2020, the Company effected a change of the ratio of its ADSs to ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing twenty-five (25) ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing five (5) ordinary shares. The earnings per ADS and number of ADS information have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the change for all periods presented.

Management Remarks

Mr. Longgen Zhang, CEO of Daqo New Energy, commented, "We are very excited to report an excellent quarter with strong revenue growth and better-than-expected profitability, as the Company achieved record-high production volume, gross profit, and net income. With the global focus on addressing the climate challenge with plans to reach carbon neutrality, market conditions remain strong for the polysilicon sector. The strong increase in downstream demand has led to a shortage of polysilicon and caused our polysilicon ASP to rise significantly from $11.90/kg in Q1 to $20.81/kg in Q2. In July and August, the market price for mono-grade polysilicon has remained at approximately $26-28/kg and we expect the strong price momentum to continue into the second half of this year. Despite the rise in solar module prices in the first half of this year, we continue to see stronger-than-expected market demand even at the new market prices."

"Recently the solar value chain has been stable at the new market prices and downstream manufacturers are currently able to pass through price increases to their customers. During the week of August 9, major solar wafer and solar cell manufacturers in China announced price increases for solar wafers and solar cells, further demonstrating the strong end-market demand. We saw an uptick in polysilicon pricing in the last two weeks with a surge in orders from our diverse customer base. We expect the constrained polysilicon supply to be the main limiting factor to the size of the global solar market this year."

"Polysilicon production is a complex chemical process and has the highest barrier to entry in the solar value chain. Based on our research, we expect to see approximately 180~220 thousand MT of additional polysilicon supply in 2022 considering a potential six months' ramp-up period for other polysilicon producers. This total global polysilicon supply can be used to produce approximately 240~250 GW of solar modules which can support approximately 200~210 GW of solar installations in 2022. So, the polysilicon sector will still be the one with most constrained supply across the main solar PV manufacturing value chain in 2022. On the demand side, more and more countries have set up time tables for peak carbon and carbon neutrality targets that will significantly increase demand for renewable energies including solar PV. In addition, there is still meaningful room for potential cost reduction across the value chain, which will effectively stimulate larger demand, especially given that solar PV has already reached grid parity in many countries and regions in the world. As a result, we believe polysilicon pricing will remain healthy in 2022 making our sector one of the most attractive sectors in the solar PV industry in the long run given its high entry barrier and operational complexity."

"On the policy front, during the Politburo Central Committee meeting on July 30 regarding economic activity in the second half of 2021, with China's President Mr. Xi Jinping presiding over the meeting, the central government reiterated the urgency for national coordination on carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals and the development of the peak carbon 2030 action plans and related policies as early as possible. In addition, China recently announced an ambitious program to massively deploy distributed generation solar projects at the local government level. We believe solar will continue to be a strong beneficiary of government policies and support."

"With regard to our ESG initiatives, we are in the process of incorporating environmental, social and governance factors in all of our major business decisions, and we published our inaugural ESG Sustainability Report in July. We are already making substantial progress on the sustainability front, including installing a new wastewater treatment facility in 2018 that reduced our wastewater discharge density by 60% in 2020 compared to 2018. Furthermore, by increasing energy efficiency and energy recycling as well as optimizing our production process, we reduced our comprehensive energy consumption density by 40% in 2020 compared to 2017. We will continue to work on our ESG efforts, including planning for greater renewable energy use as part of our energy sources in the future."

"We continue to focus on initiatives to strengthen the Company's long-term competitiveness. Our major operational subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy ("Xinjiang Daqo"), successfully completed its IPO listing on China's A share market and started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech Innovation Board (SSE, code: 688303) on 22 July, 2021. The total gross proceeds of the IPO are approximately RMB6.45 billion, which will fund Xinjiang Daqo's polysilicon expansion project and provide additional capital for its future growth plans. Following the Xinjiang Daqo's IPO, Daqo New Energy directly holds approximately 79.6% of Xinjiang Daqo's shares and indirectly holds 1.1% of Xinjiang Daqo's shares through Daqo New Energy's wholly-owned subsidiary Chongqing Daqo, for a total ownership of 80.7% of the A-share listed subsidiary. There is no Variable Interest Entity (VIE) structure between Daqo New Energy and Xinjiang Daqo. The successful IPO will offer us an additional venue to access the attractive capital markets in China for future growth and expansion. With our advantages of competitive cost structure, quality and technology advancement, outstanding operational expertise and experienced management team, we have set up a road map to increase our capacity to 270 thousand MT by the end of 2024, representing an approximately 50% annual growth rate of our production capacity over the next three years to better serve the fast-growing global solar PV market."

Outlook and guidance

The Company produced 41,287 MT of polysilicon and sold approximately 42,531 MT of polysilicon in the first half of 2021, representing full utilization level of the company's production facilities. For the second half of 2021, the Company expects to remain in full utilization with sales volume similar to production volume. For the full year of 2021, the Company raises its production guidance from the previous level of 81,000 to 83,000 MT to the level of approximately 83,000 to 85,000 MT of polysilicon for the full year, inclusive of the impact of the Company's annual facility maintenance. 

This outlook reflects Daqo New Energy's current and preliminary view as of the date of this press release and may be subject to changes. The Company's ability to achieve these projections is subject to risks and uncertainties. See "Safe Harbor Statement" at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenues

Revenues were $441.4 million, compared to $256.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $133.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in revenues as compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher ASPs partially offset by slightly lower polysilicon sales volume.

Gross profit and margin

Gross profit was $303.2 million, compared to $118.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $22.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin was 68.7%, compared to 46.4% in the first quarter of 2021 and 17.0% in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to higher ASPs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $9.3 million, compared to $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. SG&A expenses during the quarter included $2.4 million in non-cash share-based compensation costs related to the Company's share incentive plan, compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. 

Research and development expenses

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $2.1 million, compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Research and development expenses can vary from period to period and reflect R&D activities that take place during the quarter.

Income from operations and operating margin

As a result of the foregoing, income from operations was $292.4 million, compared to $109.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating margin was 66.3%, compared to 42.6% in the first quarter of 2021 and 8.1% in the second quarter of 2020.

Interest expense

Interest expense was $7.2 million, compared to $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and earnings per ADS

As a result of the aforementioned, net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $232.1 million, compared to $83.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Earnings per basic American Depository Share (ADS) was $3.15, compared to $1.13 in the first quarter of 2021, and $0.03 in the second quarter of 2020.

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $311.7 million, compared to $128.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 70.6%, compared to 50.0% in the first quarter of 2021 and 20.0% in the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Condition

As of June 30,2021, the Company had $269.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared to $227.8 million as of March 31, 2021 and $115.8 million as of June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the notes receivable balance was $97.0 million, compared to $38.5 million as of March 31, 2021 and $8.2 million as of June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, total borrowings were $156.6 million, of which $70.9 million were long-term borrowings, compared to total borrowings of $222.2 million, including $100.4 million long-term borrowings, as of March 31, 2021 and total borrowings of $264.8 million, including $116.9 million long-term borrowings, as of June 30, 2020.

Cash Flows

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $442.3 million, compared to $47.0 million in the same period of 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net cash used in investing activities was $255.4 million, compared to $60.4 million in the same period of 2020. The net cash used in investing activities in 2021 and 2020 was primarily related to the capital expenditures on the Company's polysilicon expansion projects.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net cash used in financing activities was $37.1 million, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $16.2 million in the same period of 2020. The net cash used in financing activities in 2021 was primarily related to the repayment of bank loans.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Daqo New Energy's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("US GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA margin; adjusted net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per basic and diluted ADS. Our management believes that each of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors, enabling them to better assess changes in key element of the Company's results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of certain items as described below. Thus, our management believes that, used in conjunction with US GAAP financial measures, these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful supplemental information to assess the Company's operating results in a manner that is focused on its ongoing, core operating performance. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to assess the business, its financial performance, current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Given our management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's operating results as seen through the eyes of our management. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with US GAAP or intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP; the non-GAAP measures should be reviewed together with the US GAAP measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The Company uses EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and EBITDA margin, which represents the proportion of EBITDA in revenues. Adjusted net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per basic and diluted ADS exclude costs related to share-based compensation. Share-based compensation is a non-cash expense that varies from period to period. As a result, our management excludes this item from our internal operating forecasts and models. Our management believes that this adjustment for share-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the Company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by share-based compensation.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable US GAAP measures is presented later in this document.

About Daqo New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. It has a total annual capacity of 70,000 metric tons of high-purity polysilicon, with another 35,000 metric tons polysilicon capacity under construction, which is expected to reach full capacity by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

For more information, please visit www.dqsolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the second half and the full year of 2021 and quotations from management in this announcement as well as Daqo New Energy's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the demand for photovoltaic products and the development of photovoltaic technologies; global supply and demand for polysilicon; alternative technologies in cell manufacturing; the Company's ability to significantly expand its polysilicon production capacity and output; the reduction in or elimination of government subsidies and economic incentives for solar energy applications; the Company's ability to lower its production costs; and the duration of COVID-19 outbreaks in China and many other countries and the impact of the outbreaks and the quarantines and travel restrictions instituted by relevant governments on economic and market conditions, including potentially weaker global demand for solar PV installations that could adversely affect the Company's business and financial performance. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the reports or documents the Company has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

 

 

Daqo New Energy Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(US dollars in thousands, except ADS and per ADS data)







Three months ended

Six months ended





Jun 30,

2021



Mar 31,

2021



Jun 30,

2020



Jun 30,

2021



Jun 30,

2020























Revenues            



$441,368



$256,095



$133,518



$697,463



$302,349

Cost of revenues



(138,133)



(137,151)



(110,820)



(275,284)



(223,097)

Gross profit



303,235



118,944



22,698



422,179



79,252

Operating expenses





















Selling, general and administrative

expenses



(9,267)



(9,033)



(10,120)



(18,301)



 

(19,012)

Research and development expenses



(2,101)



(1,197)



(1,958)



(3,299)



(3,612)

Other operating income / (expense)



549



479



133



1,028



(82)

Total operating expenses



(10,819)



(9,751)



(11,945)



(20,572)



(22,706)

Income from operations



292,416



109,193



10,753



401,607



56,546

Interest expense



(7,224)



(7,825)



(6,653)



(15,049)



(12,940)

Interest income



793



282



368



1,076



519

Income before income taxes



285,985



101,650



4,468



387,634



44,125

Income tax expense



(43,083)



(14,487)



(2,037)



(57,570)



(8,381)

Net income from continuing operations



242,902



87,163



2,431



330,064



35,744

Loss from discontinued operations, net of

tax



-



-



(55)



-



(141)

Net income



242,902



87,163



2,376



330,064



35,603

Net income / (loss) attributable to non-

  controlling interest



10,802



3,944



(7)



14,746



(10)

Net income attributable to Daqo New

  Energy Corp. shareholders



$232,100



$83,219



$2,383



$315,318



$35,613























Net income



242,902



87,163



2,376



330,064



35,603

Other comprehensive income / (loss):





















Foreign currency translation adjustments



12,805



(3,857)



1,213



8,949



(8,606)

Total other comprehensive income / (loss)



12,805



(3,857)



1,213



8,949



(8,606)

Comprehensive income



255,707



83,306



3,589



339,013



26,997

Comprehensive income / (loss)

  attributable to non-controlling interest



11,314



3,788



(6)



15,101



(15)

Comprehensive income attributable to

  Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders



$244,393



$79,518



$3,595



$323,912



$27,012























 Earnings per ADS*





















- continuing operations



3.15



1.13



0.03



4.29



0.51

- discontinued operations



0.00



0.00



0.00



0.00



0.00

 Basic



3.15



1.13



0.03



4.29



0.51























- continuing operations



3.03



1.08



0.03



4.11



0.47

- discontinued operations



0.00



0.00



0.00



0.00



0.00

 Diluted



3.03



1.08



0.03



4.11



0.47

Weighted average ADS outstanding*





















Basic



73,714,734



73,338,969



70,546,207



73,522,256



70,212,474

Diluted



76,688,538



76,744,468



76,270,603



76,745,282



76,245,947

 

 

Daqo New Energy Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US dollars in thousands)





















Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Jun 30, 2020



















ASSETS:















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



227,148



167,049



88,215



Restricted cash



42,576



60,800



27,551



Short-term investment



10,403



7,631



-



Accounts receivable, net



-



18



65



Notes receivable



96,977



38,547



8,163



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



13,170



9,857



13,476



Advances to suppliers



5,630



5,468



6,712



Inventories



33,815



34,064



26,824



Amount due from related parties



-



-



12



Current assets associated with discontinued

  operation



-



-



667



Total current assets



429,719



323,434



171,685



Property, plant and equipment, net



1,217,524



1,081,352



956,675



Prepaid land use right



37,020



30,534



28,826



Amount due from related parties – long term

  portion



31,568



-



-



Deferred tax assets



-



-



1,332



Investment in affiliate



692



682



633



Operating lease right-of-use assets



73



96



153



Other non-current assets



155



3,016



-



Non-current asset associated with discontinued

  operation



-



-



181



TOTAL ASSETS



1,716,751



1,439,114



1,159,485



















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings, including current portion

of long-term borrowings



85,661



121,822



147,839



Accounts payable



18,303



17,848



18,833



Notes payable



42,542



60,774



49,143



Advances from customers-short term portion



115,856



64,640



23,500



Payables for purchases of property, plant and

equipment



36,018



34,778



97,239



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



47,140



24,632



18,262



Amount due to related parties



4,812



4,889



8,169



Income tax payable



44,933



18,087



4,414



Lease liabilities - short term portion



-



83



74



Current liabilities associated with discontinued

operation



-



-



877



Total current liabilities



395,265



347,553



368,350



Long-term borrowings



70,948



100,422



116,911



Advance from customers – long term portion



78,212



77,494



1,132



Amount due to related parties - long term

portion



4,385



4,272



16,247



Deferred government subsidies



22,106



21,629



20,067



Deferred Tax Liabilities



2,526



2,505



5,459



TOTAL LIABILITIES



573,442



553,875



528,166



 

EQUITY:















Ordinary shares



37



37



36



Treasury stock



(1,749)



(1,749)



(1,749)



Additional paid-in capital



417,830



415,467



396,445



Retained earnings



645,436



413,337



236,535



Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)



34,861



22,567



(28,538)



Total Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders'

  equity



1,096,415



849,659



602,729



Non-controlling interest



46,894



35,580



28,590



Total equity



1,143,309



885,239



631,319



TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY



1,716,751



1,439,114



1,159,485



 

 

Daqo New Energy Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(US dollars in thousands)





For the six months ended Jun 30,





2021



2020



Operating Activities:











Net income



330,064



35,603



Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



-



(141)



Net income from continuing operations



330,064



35,744



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities



44,106



44,865



Changes in operating assets and liabilities



68,083



(33,599)



Net cash provided by operating activities-continuing operations



442,253



47,010



Net cash used in operation activities-discontinued operations



-



(50)



Net cash provided by operating activities



442,253



46,960















Investing activities:











Net cash used in investing activities-continuing operations



(255,449)



(60,195)



Net cash used in investing activities-discontinuing operations



-



(195)



Net cash used in investing activities



(255,449)



(60,390)















Financing activities:











Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities – continuing operations



(37,056)



16,292



Net cash used in financing activities – discontinued operations



-



(64)



Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities



(37,056)



16,228















Effect of exchange rate changes



1,572



(1,667)



Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



151,320



1,131



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period



118,404



115,294



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period



269,724



116,425



 The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the statement of financial position that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the statement of cash flows.





Jun 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents



227,148



88,874

Restricted cash



42,576



27,551

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the

 statement of cash flows



269,724



116,425

 

 

Daqo New Energy Corp.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable US GAAP measures

(US dollars in thousands)





Three months Ended

Six months Ended





Jun 30,

2021



Mar 31,

2021



Jun 30,

2020



Jun 30,

2021



Jun 30,

2020

Net income from continuing operation



242,902



87,163



2,431



330,064



35,744

Income tax expense



43,083



14,487



2,037



57,570



8,381

Interest expense



7,224



7,825



6,653



15,049



12,940

Interest income



(793)



(282)



(368)



(1,076)



(519)

Depreciation & Amortization



19,322



18,914



16,004



38,236



33,279

EBITDA from continuing operation (non-GAAP)



311,738



128,107



26,757



439,843



89,825

EBITDA margin from continuing operation (non-GAAP)



70.6%



50.0%



20.0%



63.1%



29.7%

 



Three months Ended

Six months Ended





Jun 30,

2021



Mar. 31,

2021



Jun 30,

2020



Jun 30,

2021



Jun 30,

2020

Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp.

  shareholders



232,100



83,219



2,383



315,318



35,613

Share-based compensation



2,358



3,001



4,491



5,359



8,952

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Daqo

New Energy Corp. shareholders



234,458



86,220



6,874



320,677



44,565

Adjusted earnings per basic ADS* (non-GAAP)



$3.18



$1.18



$0.10



$4.36



$0.63

Adjusted earnings per diluted ADS* (non-GAAP)



$3.06



$1.12



$0.09



$4.18



$0.58

