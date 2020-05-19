ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) today provided an update of certain business results given the dynamic environment resulting from COVID-19.
"As we continue to reopen our dining rooms, we remain dedicated to providing a safe environment for our team members and guests," said CEO Gene Lee. "Early signs show that our loyal guests are grateful for the opportunity to dine-in with us, and they appreciate the added safety measures we have implemented. At the same time, our To Go business remains strong. I am pleased that we are able to return some team members from furlough to support these phased openings, and we look forward to safely serving more guests as more communities begin to reopen."
Business Update
For the fourth quarter to date through Sunday, May 17, Darden same-restaurant sales declined 47.9%. Beginning April 27, we began reopening dining rooms limited to between 25% - 50% capacity, depending on local or state regulations. As of May 17, we had 49% of our dining rooms open in limited capacity, and based on information we have available today, we expect to have more than 65% of our dining rooms open with limited capacity by the end of May.
Same-restaurant sales performance for Darden and its reportable segments are as follows:
WE 4/26
WE 5/3
WE 5/10*
WE 5/17
QTD 5/17
Darden
(60.1)%
(57.7)%
(50.8)%
(49.0)%
(47.9)%
Olive Garden
(46.3)%
(44.4)%
(40.6)%
(38.1)%
(39.4)%
LongHorn Steakhouse
(59.0)%
(54.5)%
(46.6)%
(44.1)%
(45.8)%
Fine Dining
(84.4)%
(86.2)%
(67.0)%
(75.4)%
(63.1)%
Other Business
(86.5)%
(83.4)%
(74.7)%
(70.7)%
(65.5)%
* Includes Mother's Day in both years
To Go sales for Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse since our last release are as follows:
To Go Sales per Restaurant
WE 4/26
WE 5/3
WE 5/10*
WE 5/17
Olive Garden
$50,606
$49,329
$61,151
$45,871
LongHorn Steakhouse
$28,357
$26,590
$33,441
$21,975
* Includes Mother's Day in both years
Sales for Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants open with limited dining room capacity, including To Go sales, are as follows:
Total Sales per Restaurant
WE 5/3
WE 5/10*
WE 5/17
Olive Garden
$61,601
$80,806
$69,555
Same-Restaurant Sales %
(34.3)%
(32.0)%
(26.1)%
# of Restaurants
179
280
398
Average number of days dining rooms were open**
4.0
6.7
6.7
LongHorn Steakhouse
$46,992
$58,118
$48,290
Same-Restaurant Sales %
(31.5)%
(32.6)%
(28.1)%
# of Restaurants
120
202
275
Average number of days dining rooms were open**
5.5
6.9
6.9
* Includes Mother's Day in both years
** Total days dining rooms were open divided by total restaurants with dining rooms open
Liquidity and Cash Balance
Based on week ending May 17 results, the Company's ongoing weekly cash burn rate has improved to less than $10 million including capital expenditures. Given the increased confidence in our cash flow projections and stabilization in the credit markets, the Company fully repaid its $750 million credit facility on May 5, 2020. With approximately $700 million of cash on hand as of May 17, the Company is well positioned for the near term while retaining financial flexibility to fully access its $750 million credit facility should capital requirements present. Including cash available through the credit facility and cash on hand, we have access to over $1.4 billion of liquidity.
