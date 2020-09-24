ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE:DRI) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended August 30, 2020.
First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights, Comparisons to First Quarter Last Year
- Total sales of $1.53 billion, a decrease of 28.4% driven by negative blended same-restaurant sales of 29.0% and partially offset by the addition of 14 net new restaurants
- Same-restaurant sales by segment:
(28.2)% for Olive Garden
(39.1)% for Fine Dining
(18.1)% for LongHorn Steakhouse
(39.0)% for Other Business
- Reported diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.28 as compared to last year's reported diluted net earnings per share of $1.38
- Adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.56, after excluding $0.28 related to corporate restructuring costs, as compared to reported diluted net earnings per share of $1.38*
- Reported net earnings from continuing operations of $37 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $185 million*
* See the "Non-GAAP Information" below for more details
"The actions we continued to take in response to COVID-19, which include being laser-focused on execution and strengthening our business model, resulted in significantly improved first quarter performance that exceeded expectations," said CEO Gene Lee. "I'm incredibly proud of how our restaurant teams have adapted to our new operating environment and their ongoing dedication to safety and delivering exceptional guest experiences."
Segment Performance
Segment profit represents sales, less costs for food and beverage, restaurant labor, restaurant expenses and marketing expenses. Segment profit excludes non-cash real estate related expenses.
Q1 Sales
Q1 Segment Profit
($ in millions)
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Consolidated Darden
$1,527.4
$2,133.9
(28.4)
%
Olive Garden
$788.2
$1,090.2
(27.7)
%
$173.8
$228.9
(24.1)
%
LongHorn Steakhouse
$376.8
$450.2
(16.3)
%
$57.0
$74.5
(23.5)
%
Fine Dining
$83.1
$136.1
(38.9)
%
$9.9
$20.3
(51.2)
%
Other Business
$279.3
$457.4
(38.9)
%
$35.7
$64.4
(44.6)
%
The table below summarizes various metrics for consolidated Darden and each reportable segment for restaurants with at least limited dining room capacity at the beginning of each fiscal quarter.
Q1
Q2
Average
Same-
% of
% of
Consolidated Darden
$69,046
(21.9)
%
68
%
91
%
Olive Garden
$75,585
(21.1)
%
63
%
89
%
LongHorn Steakhouse
$60,247
(11.3)
%
72
%
96
%
Fine Dining
$89,706
(27.7)
%
57
%
90
%
Other Business
$63,890
(33.9)
%
76
%
88
%
Term Loan Repayment and Other Liquidity Matters
Given steadily improving cash flows in the quarter, and increased confidence in cash flow projections, the Company fully repaid its $270 million term loan on August 10, 2020. The Company now has access to $1.4 billion of liquidity with $655 million of cash on hand and $750 million available through its credit facility.
Dividend Declared
Darden's Board of Directors announced that it has reinstated a quarterly dividend and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on November 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 9, 2020.
Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Outlook
The Company provided the financial outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 as follows:
- Total sales of approximately 82% of prior year
- EBITDA of $200 to $215 million*
- Diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.65 to $0.75
- Approximately 131 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding
* See the "Non-GAAP Information" below for more details
The Company reiterated its full year outlook for 35-40 net new restaurants and total capital spending of $250 to $300 million.
Investor Conference Call
Fiscal Q1 Reported to Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
$ in millions, except EPS
Earnings
Income
Net
Diluted
Earnings
Income
Net
Diluted
Reported Earnings from Continuing Operations
$32.5
$(4.8)
$37.3
$0.28
$190.4
$18.6
$171.8
$1.38
Adjustments:
Corporate restructuring1
47.8
12.0
35.8
0.28
—
—
—
—
Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations
$80.3
$7.2
$73.1
$0.56
$190.4
$18.6
$171.8
$1.38
Interest
16.6
11.1
Adjusted Income Tax Expense
7.2
18.6
Depreciation and Amortization
87.6
86.2
Adjusted EBITDA
$184.5
$287.7
1Includes cash expenses of approximately $38 million, primarily related to severance and benefits, which will be paid over the next eighteen months, and non-cash expenses of approximately $10 million related to acceleration of equity-settled awards and expense associated with the postretirement benefit plan.
Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter EBITDA Outlook Reconciliation
$ in millions
Net Earnings
$86
to
$98
Interest, net
15
15
Income tax expense
10
13
Depreciation and amortization
89
89
EBITDA
$200
to
$215
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.
NUMBER OF COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS
8/30/20
8/25/19
Olive Garden
871
867
LongHorn Steakhouse
524
514
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
165
165
Yard House
80
79
The Capital Grille1
60
59
Seasons 52
43
45
Bahama Breeze
41
42
Eddie V's
23
22
Darden Continuing Operations
1,807
1,793
1Includes two The Capital Burger restaurants in fiscal 2021 and one in fiscal 2020.
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
8/30/2020
8/25/2019
Sales
$
1,527.4
$
2,133.9
Costs and expenses:
Food and beverage
434.5
603.3
Restaurant labor
500.7
703.8
Restaurant expenses
290.9
372.4
Marketing expenses
28.8
68.7
General and administrative expenses
128.3
98.0
Depreciation and amortization
87.6
86.2
Total operating costs and expenses
$
1,470.8
$
1,932.4
Operating income
56.6
201.5
Interest, net
16.6
11.1
Other (income) expense, net
7.5
—
Earnings before income taxes
32.5
190.4
Income tax expense (benefit)
(4.8)
18.6
Earnings from continuing operations
$
37.3
$
171.8
Losses from discontinued operations, net of tax benefit of $0.9 and $0.2, respectively
(1.2)
(1.2)
Net earnings
$
36.1
$
170.6
Basic net earnings per share:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
0.29
$
1.40
Losses from discontinued operations
(0.01)
(0.01)
Net earnings
$
0.28
$
1.39
Diluted net earnings per share:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
0.28
$
1.38
Losses from discontinued operations
—
(0.01)
Net earnings
$
0.28
$
1.37
Average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
130.0
122.9
Diluted
130.9
124.6
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
8/30/2020
5/31/2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
654.6
$
763.3
Receivables, net
47.2
49.8
Inventories
190.1
206.9
Prepaid income taxes
16.2
18.4
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
62.9
63.0
Total current assets
$
971.0
$
1,101.4
Land, buildings and equipment, net
2,739.6
2,756.9
Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,951.4
3,969.2
Goodwill
1,037.4
1,037.4
Trademarks
806.3
805.9
Other assets
283.8
275.3
Total assets
$
9,789.5
$
9,946.1
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
248.8
$
249.4
Short-term debt
—
270.0
Accrued payroll
128.9
150.0
Accrued income taxes
6.1
6.2
Other accrued taxes
52.1
43.4
Unearned revenues
448.5
467.9
Other current liabilities
659.5
605.9
Total current liabilities
$
1,543.9
$
1,792.8
Long-term debt
929.1
928.8
Deferred income taxes
43.3
56.1
Operating lease liability - non-current
4,264.3
4,276.3
Other liabilities
633.9
560.9
Total liabilities
$
7,414.5
$
7,614.9
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and surplus
$
2,220.9
$
2,205.3
Retained earnings
166.6
143.5
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(12.5)
(17.6)
Total stockholders' equity
$
2,375.0
$
2,331.2
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
9,789.5
$
9,946.1
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
8/30/2020
8/25/2019
Cash flows—operating activities
Net earnings
$
36.1
$
170.6
Losses from discontinued operations, net of tax
1.2
1.2
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings from continuing operations to cash flows:
Depreciation and amortization
87.6
86.2
Stock-based compensation expense
19.1
14.2
Change in current assets and liabilities and other, net
62.7
(18.4)
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
$
206.7
$
253.8
Cash flows—investing activities
Purchases of land, buildings and equipment
(42.2)
(117.1)
Proceeds from disposal of land, buildings and equipment
2.3
2.6
Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(37.0)
Purchases of capitalized software and changes in other assets, net
(4.1)
(15.4)
Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations
$
(44.0)
$
(166.9)
Cash flows—financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
4.2
11.2
Dividends paid
—
(108.1)
Repurchases of common stock
(6.6)
(94.8)
Repayments of short-term debt
(270.0)
—
Principal payments on capital and financing leases
(1.2)
(1.3)
Other, net
—
0.3
Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations
$
(273.6)
$
(192.7)
Cash flows—discontinued operations
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations
2.2
(0.7)
Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations
$
2.2
$
(0.7)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(108.7)
(106.5)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
763.3
457.3
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
654.6
$
350.8