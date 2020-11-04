DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("DarioHealth" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, announced it would release its second quarter ended September 30, 2020, financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020, and host a conference call at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America, and Zvi Ben-David, Chief Financial Officer will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020
Time: 9:00 am EDT
Toll-Free: 844-369-8770
International: 862-298-0840
Conference ID: DarioHealth Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2224/38235

Participants are asked to dial in-10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion through November 26, 2020. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and use replay passcode 38235. The webcast replay will be available through February 12, 2021.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions driven by data, high-quality software, and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, please go to: https://www.dariohealth.com

