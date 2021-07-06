LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Clark Watts, CPA as an Accelerator in the firm's Principal Accelerator Program. Watts' experience with small to medium-sized businesses (and their owners) in the areas of tax and accounting, as well as ahead-of-his-years' soft skills earned him a seat in Dark Horse's Principal Accelerator Program.
Clark earned a degree in accounting from Transylvania University along with a CPA license in the state of Kentucky. He spent 4 tax seasons with a mid-sized, regional CPA firm where he provided accounting and tax support to a wide range of individuals and entities. Seeking the ability to exercise a higher level of control over his career and autonomy in his work, while partnering with clients to achieve elevated outcomes made the decision to join Dark Horse a natural one.
When asked what made the Accelerator Program compelling, he responded, "Since my public accounting career began, I've had a desire to create my own firm and work closely with small business clients to assist them with all of their tax and financial challenges and opportunities." Clark realized he could build his own book of business and leverage the resources, training and coaching that Dark Horse provides to make that dream a reality. "This couldn't have been a better fit with where I wanted to go career-wise. To have the right balance of autonomy and support is a game changer for me," explained Watts.
"Clark has a very methodical and surgical way of practicing," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "Where some might get caught up in the social expectations of the conversation, Clark keeps his focus on the topic at-hand and delivers thorough explanations and highly valuable insights that make you stop and say, 'wow, that actually makes a lot of sense.' So, needless to say, we're beyond excited to introduce new and prospective clients to Clark."
About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.
Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on the Dark Horse website or by emailing info@darkhorse.cpa.
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
