JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Craig Trimble, CPA as an Accelerator in the firm's Principal Accelerator Program. Trimble's extensive experience with small businesses and high net worth individuals in the areas of tax and accounting with a focus on strategic advisory earned him a seat in Dark Horse's Principal Accelerator Program.
Craig earned a bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Central Florida along with a CPA license from the state of Florida. He brings over 10 years of experience with regional and national CPA firm experience in the areas of tax and accounting, serving a wide range of individuals and entities. Craig saw an opportunity to have the best of both worlds in building his own book of business and having a collaborative group of peers to help him along the way. He found this opportunity in Dark Horse's Principal Accelerator Program.
When asked what made the Accelerator Program compelling, he responded, "the proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching offered to Dark Horse Accelerators was the deciding factor for me in choosing Dark Horse. Before I found Dark Horse, it was unimaginable to think that I would ever have the opportunity to earn a salary while building a 6-figure book of business from scratch in 6 months." Beyond the Principal Accelerator Program, Craig added, "what makes Dark Horse compelling over the long-term is the ability to create a scalable book of business by leveraging the resources and network of like-minded CPAs available to me through Dark Horse. I've always romanticized the idea of being a sole practitioner CPA, however, the sharing of ideas among peers is invaluable and is an otherwise significant challenge for those on their own." In the near-term, Craig is most excited about, "the opportunity to leverage best-in-class technologies to better serve my small business and individual clients, and to be part of the disruption that Dark Horse is creating within public accounting."
"Craig is a top-notch CPA and advisor to clients," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "Of course, he'll prepare a bullet-proof tax return, but he also takes the next step with clients to turn engagements from compliance to strategic advisory, both in terms of minimizing taxes and maximizing profit for small businesses. He customizes his strategies through actively listening to the needs and desires of his clients. He's got 2 ears and one mouth, and he uses those in corresponding proportion."
About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.
Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on the Dark Horse website or by emailing info@darkhorse.cpa.
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
Media Contact
Justin Kurn, Dark Horse CPAs, 619-736-1404, justin@darkhorse.cpa
SOURCE Dark Horse CPAs