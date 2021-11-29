ENCINITAS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Hao Dong as the company's VP of Technology. Dong's deep experience in data, including stints as a Data/Planning Manager and Chief Data Officer, provided the necessary skillset to take Dark Horse's technology offering to its' CPAs to the next level. He will be tasked with architecting the firms technology infrastructure, creating meaningful connections in the flow of data throughout the tech stack and automations that allow Dark Horse CPAs to spend less time doing menial tasks and more time interfacing with clients.
Hao earned a degree in civil engineering from Tsinghua University in China, and master's degrees in both city and regional planning as well as transportation engineering from the Ohio State University. He began his focus in information processing and system design as a graduate assistant at Ohio State. He then became the Data and Planning & Design Manager for a real estate company in China before becoming the Chief Data Officer for a mid-sized city government. Along the way, he has racked up various distinctions, credentials, and accolades. He even turned down a lucrative position at one of the world's largest technology companies to take the position at Dark Horse.
When asked about why he choose to work for an accounting firm, Hao stated, "democratizing resources for the masses is something I'm both highly interested in and passionate about. Dark Horse is doing exactly this in the public accounting world. I see Dark Horse's vision, and I know my passion to improve efficiency and effectiveness will help this vision become reality. Dark Horse's business model is the model of the future and it is going to disrupt public accounting for the better." When asked about what he was most excited about as he begins his journey, he explained, "I'm excited to work with a group of brilliant people to bring the vision to its full potential and help shape the strategic vision of the firm with the leadership team."
"Hao has demonstrated to us in a very short period of time that he has what it takes as well as the desire to fundamentally transform the technology that our CPAs utilize to scale their books of business profitably and provide unparalleled advisory to clients," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "Like a lot of great hires we've had at Dark Horse, he was a former colleague of a current Dark Horse CPA. The fact that the mission of our firm resonated so deeply for him made hiring him a no-brainer for us. I'm very excited about this evolving part of our offering to our CPAs and am confident all within the organization will benefit tremendously from what he creates."
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
