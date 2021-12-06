TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Riana Linsky, CPA as an Accelerator in the firm's Principal Accelerator Program. Linsky's extensive experience with small businesses and entrepreneurs in the areas of tax and accounting, as well as her passion for her work and clients earned her a seat in Dark Horse's Principal Accelerator Program.
Riana earned a degree in accounting from the University of Oregon along with a CPA license in Arizona, where she currently resides. She spent 10 tax seasons with both small and regional CPA firms where she provided accounting, assurance and tax support to a wide range of individuals and entities. Seeking to leave the traditional accounting firm behind and start her own practice, she realized the value that Dark Horse would bring to help her build a book of business in an accelerated fashion among a collaborative group of peers.
When asked what made the Accelerator Program compelling, she responded, "The traditional CPA firm model is broken. Dark Horse has developed a proven system that eliminates the myriad issues that come from the old, traditional model and pave the way for building a book of business from scratch to 6-figures in less than 6 months. This is unheard of. On my own, it would take several years to do that," Linsky explained. When asked what she was most excited about in joining Dark Horse, she mentioned, "the opportunity to collaborate with a group of like-minded CPAs, the autonomy that is extended to build my book of business and service my clients on my own terms, and the flexibility to design my work schedule around my lifestyle and family priorities is exciting. Up until I found Dark Horse, I didn't think those things could coexist in public accounting."
"Riana truly loves all things accounting and tax," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "It's not something you can say about many CPAs, believe it or not, so when you find someone who has that hunger and desire to do the work and serve clients like she does, you hire that person and you get out of their way. With the support of a firm that aligns with her values, I have no doubt she will quickly build a very successful practice and have a lot of happy clients!"
About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.
Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on the Dark Horse website or by emailing info@darkhorse.cpa.
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
