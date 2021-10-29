ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Sean Winkel, CPA as an Accelerator in the firm's Principal Accelerator Program. Winkel's extensive experience with small businesses (and their owners) in the areas of tax and accounting, as well as a track record of building and scaling a book of business earned him a seat in Dark Horse's Principal Accelerator Program.
Sean earned a bachelor's and master's degree in accounting from Dixie State University along with a CPA license in the state of Utah. He spent 5 tax seasons with a boutique CPA firm serving clients across the nation where he provided accounting and tax support to a wide range of individuals and entities. Seeking the ability to exercise a higher level of control over his career and autonomy in his work, while partnering with clients to achieve elevated outcomes made the decision to join Dark Horse a natural one.
When asked what made the Accelerator Program compelling, he responded, "Being overworked at a small firm, I was looking to start my own practice. After realizing how daunting a task this was, I started to get cold feet until I heard about Dark Horse. What's most compelling for me is the business model that enables CPAs to run their own practice without all the hassle of operating a business. I truly believe the founders understand the main issues the industry faces that are holding CPAs back." Asked what he was most excited about in beginning this new venture, Sean explained, "I'm excited to have the resources and support to serve clients better in more intelligent, less arduous manner."
"Sean gets it. He knows the game, he knows the clients, he just needed to be on a team that could take him to the next level. I'm confident he's found that in Dark Horse," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "I'm really excited to watch Sean grow and build here and I know his fellow Dark Horse CPAs feel the exact same way."
About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.
Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on the Dark Horse website or by emailing info@darkhorse.cpa.
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
