TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of Susan Snowden, CPA as an Accelerator in the firm's Principal Accelerator Program. Snowden's extensive audit, accounting and finance experience combined with a passion for serving entrepreneurs and small businesses made her the perfect fit to be Dark Horse's next Accelerator. In her new role, she aims to equip small businesses with deep insights into the financial performance of their business and help them create strategic financial plans to help grow their businesses and increase profitability.
Susan earned a degree in accounting from Clemson University in 1995 and earned her CPA license in 1998. Her first 18 years of her career were mainly dedicated to financial statement audits, both on the internal and external side. She then transitioned into a role that would eventually see her as the CFO for the City of Tuscaloosa, where she spent the last 6 years. Having spent her career mostly working with larger organizations, she decided she wanted to utilize her skillset to serve small businesses whom she had found were chronically underserved. She happened upon Dark Horse CPAs while looking to see if the same name was available for her own practice. After realizing how aligned Dark Horse's mission was with her own, joining the firm was a natural next step.
Speaking of her passion in serving others with her accounting expertise, she explained, "I enjoy getting to know people and helping them gain insight into their business finances, which is an area that causes most entrepreneurs high levels of anxiety and stress. Once we're able to see the business for what it is, we can then work together towards measurable, strategic initiatives. The reward, for me, is celebrating their success."
When asked why she chose Dark Horse, Snowden said, "It was clear from the beginning that Dark Horse is made up of highly skilled, driven and compassionate people. I was looking for an environment where I could collaborate with others while building my book of business. The flexibility Dark Horse offers allows me to customize the service I provide to each client, based on their individual needs, while achieving the goals I have in my personal life."
"If you don't enjoy your conversation with Susan, the problem isn't with her…it's with you. Susan brings a unique energy and extroversion not seen in many accountants that makes collaboration seamless," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "Combining that with deep experience in the financial accounting field makes her an indispensable advisor to her clients; one that truly drives positive change and results."
About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for entrepreneurially-minded CPAs that want to build a scalable book of business without the personal and financial sacrifices required of starting a firm from scratch. Dark Horse empowers their CPAs with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Their proprietary technology, flexible staffing and industry-leading systems and processes enable CPAs to focus on being the trusted advisor to their clients, unlocking unprecedented value in these relationships, so that they will continue to be relevant long into the future while their counterparts become increasingly displaced by technology.
Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's exclusive tech stack, followed by proprietary sales training and one-on-one coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book of business by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. This new CPA firm business model includes an active corporate team that ensures their work is of high quality and strategically focused. After successful completion of the program, they can become an equity principal of the firm.
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to dive deeper into the program on the Dark Horse website or by emailing info@darkhorse.cpa
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
