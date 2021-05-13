CARDIFF BY THE SEA, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the promotions of two Accelerators to Principals of the firm.
Natalie Cohen earned a degree in accounting and international business from Seattle Pacific University in 2011 and her CPA license in 2014. During a nine-year stint in public accounting with a large national CPA firm, she provided accounting and tax support to a wide range of individuals and entities. Eager to work more directly with small businesses, Cohen entered the Dark Horse Accelerator program in September 2020. Cohen's outstanding client service to these businesses in both tax work and accounting has earned her a seat at the table as an equity Principal of the firm. Cohen has established her SMB accounting and tax practice in Portland, Oregon.
Hayes Hokanson completed her CPA certificate while an undergraduate at the University of California at Santa Barbara and went on to obtain her MBA at San Diego State University. Hokanson gained in-house accounting experience before establishing her own consulting firm in 2011. After nine years' experience providing finance, bookkeeping and fractional CFO services to business clients, she joined the Accelerator program at Dark Horse with the goal of growing her business and broadening her client base. Hokanson serves the North San Diego area.
"I love working directly with business owners to help them manage their financials, while incorporating tax saving opportunities," says Cohen. "As a Principal with Dark Horse, I have the autonomy to develop and maintain client relationships and do the work I love, while Dark Horse provides all of the resources and support I could ever need to allow my practice to thrive."
"After practicing solo for over nine years, I'm truly enjoying the collaborative culture at Dark Horse. The Dark Horse team is a group of high-caliber, sharp professionals who are also relaxed, friendly and fun," says Hokanson. "I'd recommend the Accelerator program for anyone who wants to grow their business and focus on clients with the support of an excellent business organization."
"Our first two new 2021 Principals illustrate the success of the Accelerator model," says Chase Birky, CEO and co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "Natalie instantly builds trust and rapport with clients. Pairing this with the tax and accounting experience and expertise she brings with her makes her a formidable force and huge asset to her clients."
"Hayes is Dark Horse's first Accelerator to be exclusively on the accounting and fractional CFO side of the firm," Birky added. "She has far exceeded all expectations and hopes. While she might be fractional to her clients from a time perspective, her impact on their business is anything but."
About the Dark Horse Accelerator Program
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program was created for CPAs wanting to build a scalable book of business at a firm that empowers them with the resources and support to grow intelligently and profitably. Its ever-evolving technology infrastructure allows its CPAs to be future-focused and strategic with their clients to keep them relevant for decades to come.
Accelerators are put through a training program that acclimates them to the firm's bot-enabled tech stack, followed by proprietary one-on-one sales training and coaching. Upon completion of training, they begin building their book by fielding inquiries from potential Dark Horse clients. To facilitate their growth, Accelerators have full-time and fractional professional personnel support at their disposal. A collaborative group of like-minded CPAs go the extra mile to help them out in areas where they lack expertise. After successful completion of the program, they become an equity Principal of the firm.
The Dark Horse Principal Accelerator Program is currently accepting new Accelerators. Interested CPAs are invited to make contact on the Dark Horse website or by emailing info@darkhorse.cpa.
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provides integrated tax, accounting and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. These small businesses are the dark horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big business. To learn more, visit Darkhorse.cpa.
