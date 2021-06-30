ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dark Web Council, believed to be the only technology educational organization devoted exclusively to the Dark Web, has entered into a partnership with Logical Operations Inc., the world's leading provider of instructor-led technology training, to distribute a comprehensive array of Dark Web coursework.
Under the agreement, Logical Operations will serve as a distribution channel partner to over 3,000 training companies worldwide. Logical Operations Inc. is one of the leading providers of instructional materials to training companies worldwide and the Dark Web Council's Certified Dark Web Analyst program compliments the other certification programs it offers
Developed by Dark Web Council members, the materials can be used for classroom instruction, online classes or for individual study. The agreement calls for the Dark Web Council to provide state-of-the-art training materials on how to use the Dark Web safely and productively. Financial terms were not disclosed.
"The Dark Web Council's comprehensive training provides IT Professionals with the skills necessary to leverage the Dark Web to proactively respond to and analyze cyber threats," said Jim Gabalski, vice president of Logical Operations. "The Dark Web Council training offered through our 3,000+ global training partners strengthens cybersecurity threat preparedness for companies of all sizes as cyber-threats continue to grow."
"The new partnership between the Dark Web Council and Logical Operations is exciting news for those who need more in-depth training on the intricacies of the Dark Web," said Marc Thompson, executive director of the International Systems Security Association (ISSA), a trade group with over 7,000 members who are cybersecurity professionals. "We look forward to the positive impact the two organizations will have in raising the level of knowledge of the Dark Web throughout the information technology industry."
Formed in 2017, the founders of the Dark Web Council collectively have a more than 100 years of information technology and cybersecurity experience. "Our members bring years of experience and expertise uniquely focused on demystifying the Dark Web and helping organizations understand how to use it as tool for defending their assets from cyber-attacks," said Buzz Murphy, Dark Web Council public affairs chair. "With the support of Logical Operations, we will now be able to help tens of thousands of students annually gain a deeper understanding of the Dark Web."
The materials cover a wide range of Dark Web topics including accessing the Dark Web safely, how to navigate the Dark Web, the inner workings of TOR, how to do business on the Dark Web, How to find if your organizational data is on the Dark Web for sale and how to mitigate the damage if your data has made it to the Dark Web.
The Dark Web Council is also believed to be the only organization that provides a comprehensive Dark Web certification program. The council's Certified Dark Web Analyst program includes an examination that enables information technology professionals and others to demonstrate a working knowledge of the intricacies of the Dark Web.
A host of organizations have received the Dark Web Council certification including members of the Ukrainian State Police, National Guard members and security professionals at many business organizations.
"Earning a certification from the Dark Web Council means you have achieved a mastery of the Dark Web that will enable you to identify potential risks to your organization and develop and implement strategies and procedures to mitigate them," said Murphy.
Organizations interested in receiving Dark Web Council instructional materials through Logical Operations can visit http://www.logicaloperations.com. For information on Dark Web Council certification, please visit http://www.darkwebcouncil.com.
About Dark Web Council
The Dark Web Council was formed to help organizations use the Dark Web as a tool to protect organizational assets. The Council is comprised of a group of seasoned security professionals, instructors, and technicians, with a combined 100 years of information technology and cybersecurity experience. The Council provides the most comprehensive training and education materials on the Dark Web available today including a certification program for both organizations and individuals. For more information on the Dark Web Council please visit: https://darkwebcouncil.com.
