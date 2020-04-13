IRVING, Texas, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today announced a change in the location and time for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on May 5, 2020. However, due to health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, recommendations and orders from various federal, state, and local governmental authorities, and out of an abundance of caution to support the health and well-being of Darling's stockholders, employees, and community, the Annual Meeting will now be held in a virtual meeting format only. There will be no physical meeting, and stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.
Additionally, the time of the Annual Meeting has been changed to be 9:00 a.m., Central Time, on the previously scheduled date for the Annual Meeting of May 5, 2020.
Stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2020, the record date, can find additional details regarding participation in the Annual Meeting at www.proxydocs.com/DAR and in Darling's additional proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 13, 2020.
A notice regarding the change to a virtual meeting (the "Notice") is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting, stockholder participation and voting is provided in the Notice.
Darling Ingredients Inc. is a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, technical, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. With operations on five continents, the Company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as collagen, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, and natural casings. The Company also recovers and converts recycled oils (used cooking oil and animal fats) into valuable feed and fuel ingredients and collects and processes residual bakery products into feed ingredients. In addition, the Company provides environmental services, such as grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments. The Company sells its products domestically and internationally and operates within three industry segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.
