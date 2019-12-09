- Updated data from the Phase 3 ALCYONE study showed an overall survival benefit and continued improvement in progression-free survival after a median duration of follow-up of more than three years with DARZALEX®; results simultaneously published in The Lancet - DARZALEX® is the only CD38-directed antibody to show an overall survival benefit in multiple myeloma - Additionally, follow-up data from the Phase 3 MAIA study showed significant progression-free survival benefit continuing for three years following DARZALEX® treatment