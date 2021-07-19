PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dash Solutions, the compliance automation company announced support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to simplify security and compliance for the healthcare industry.
AWS for Health is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for healthcare, biopharma, and genomics customers. The initiative makes it easier for health customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads across the health community. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Health also identifies dedicated AWS health industry specialists, AWS Professional Services teams, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.
Security and compliance can be a challenge for healthtech companies building and managing solutions in the cloud. AWS for Health will make it easier for healthcare teams to find solutions designed for the healthcare industry, overcome compliance challenges and get-to-market quickly. For companies building on AWS, Dash ComplyOps, alongside services such as AWS Config and Amazon GuardDuty empower teams to rapidly build their cloud security program and address regulatory compliance and security standards such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), AICPA System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Dash ComplyOps provides healthcare teams with a solution for building and automating security programs on AWS. With Dash, teams can create custom administrative policies and tie these policies to cloud security controls and compliance enforcement across their AWS environment.
Security teams can gain instant visibility into their security program, and are better prepared for security audits and assessments going forward.
"Dash ComplyOps helped ensure that our market leading real world vital data platform for healthcare providers and pharmaceutical clinical trials meet security and policy standards for HIPAA, and GDPR compliance."
– Vivalink
Dash ComplyOps is on a mission to streamline security and eliminate compliance obstacles. This latest collaboration with AWS for Health will provide valuable resources to healthcare companies and further empower healthcare innovation. Healthcare organizations looking to build a robust cloud security program can turn to Dash ComplyOps to kickstart their cloud compliance initiatives.
AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.
Visit Dash ComplyOps in the AWS Marketplace to get started with a free trial or contact sales@dashsdk.com for further information.
About Dash Solutions:
Dash Solutions enables software vendors, SaaS providers, and organizations in the public sector and regulated industries to build and maintain secure and compliant workloads in the cloud. Organizations leverage Dash to alleviate the burden of compliance, quickly adopt cloud technologies, set security controls, and extend their security programs into the public cloud.
You can find Dash ComplyOps on the web at https://www.dashsdk.com
Contact:
For more information about Dash or this news item:
Jacob Nemetz, CEO
Media Contact
Jacob Nemetz, Dash Solutions, +1 610-314-8290, press@dashsdk.com
SOURCE Dash Solutions