TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Basics Equestrian, maker of beautifully designed, yet still affordable horsewear. ClearAngel provides early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Founded in 2020, Basics Equestrian was born out of founder and avid horse rider Caroline Justus Hill's love of horses and recognition that riders like her were unable to find classic horsewear at an affordable price. With plans to launch a second horsewear collection later this summer, Caroline Hill is embracing ClearAngel funding as a unique growth opportunity.
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who don't have the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded over 250 companies since its February 2021 launch.
"Some of the most prominent companies have started with recognizing a gap or market need from personal experience," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO of Clearco. "We're excited to fund Basics Equestrian as it expands its offering of quality affordable equestrian wear and joins the ranks of businesses we've funded that are seeking new ways to fill the existing gaps."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Basics Equestrian will also get access to a network of over 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
Caroline Hill is also looking forward to applying the ClearAngel funding towards investing in new product development, particularly for size-inclusive designs. "We are dedicated to simplifying the equestrian needs of riders, while ensuring we're building an inclusive brand that doesn't compromise on our values," she noted.
To learn more about Basics Equestrian and peruse their simple and functional, yet beautiful collection of horsewear, visit basicsequestrian.com/.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
