The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a virtual panel discussion on "Data, Privacy and the New Digital Ethics" on April 7, 2022.
NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial technology and business professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, will host a virtual panel discussion on "Data, Privacy and the New Digital Ethics" on April 7, 2022.
Speakers at this event include Panel Moderator: Bridget Q. Choi, Director Commercial Incident Response, Booz Allen Hamilton; representatives from financial services, and panel sponsor: Protiviti. For more information, visit https://www.wsta.org/events/event/data-privacy-and-the-new-digital-ethics/
"Customer data is being captured and leveraged by enterprises to inform strategy and provide costs savings – but without appropriate guardrails, data can also be misused, causing inequity and harm," notes Bridget Quinn Choi, Director at Booz Allen Hamilton. "Industry is at a critical juncture when it comes to client data, navigating data usage, understanding regulations, and addressing what can be the unintended consequences of using data unethically."
Event Description
If data is the new oil, digital ethics is the new environmental protection. This session drills into the emerging capabilities of data manipulation, including the evolution of data architecture and taxonomy and real-time data analytics for reporting, prediction, and anomaly-detection. It discusses effective best practices for data architecture and taxonomy and data reconciliation (across on-prem and cloud hosting). And it raises the issue of digital ethics: how to protect customers and employees from data abuse, given the emergence of unprecedented capabilities for modeling, analysis, and prediction.
About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)
The WSTA facilitates virtual and in-person educational and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances in areas such as Cybersecurity, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Wireless, Machine Learning (ML), Data, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital, Architecture, etc. and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.
The WSTA hosts seminars, roundtables, panel discussions, and social events. These events offer many opportunities to learn about leading technologies, as well as network and share information with industry colleagues. The WSTA's educational TechTrends newsletter provides additional content and information about the WSTA and industry-related activities. The website is a dynamic resource providing access to additional resources including webinars, white papers, videos, and information about other industry events.
Media Contact
Jo Ann Cooper, Wall Street Technology Association, 732-530-8808, joann.cooper@wsta.org
SOURCE Wall Street Technology Association