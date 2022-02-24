CLEVELAND, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Latanya Sweeney, Daniel Paul Professor of the Practice of Government and Technology, Harvard is set as a keynote speaker at the Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) conference, March 17-19, in Cleveland, Ohio.
What makes the WiCyS conference distinctive is its emphasis on recruiting, retaining, inspiring and advancing women in cybersecurity careers while involving students, educators, industry, government, military and research organizations.
Sweeney helped launch the emerging area known as algorithmic fairness, and her work is explicitly cited in government regulations worldwide, including the U.S. federal medical privacy regulation (also known as HIPAA). She has received the prestigious Louis D. Brandeis Privacy Award, the American Psychiatric Association's Privacy Advocacy Award, and has testified before government bodies worldwide. She earned her Ph.D. in computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2001, the first Black woman to do so.
"I'm so pleased to be taking part in this year's WiCyS conference. I am inspired and empowered by the representation I see and the work my colleagues are doing. I am deeply honored to speak with them this year," Sweeney said.
Sweeney will talk about how technology could dictate the civic future since data-driven algorithms and technology designers have become the new policymakers. She will survey unforeseen consequences and brainstorm options to move forward with innovative technologies designed with the public interest in mind.
Journalists are invited to attend and should email info@wicys.org to request a media pass. For more information on WiCyS or the conference, visit http://www.wicys.org.
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the premier nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners.
