SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datameer, the company behind the world's leading enterprise data pipeline and preparation solution Datameer X and virtual data and analytics platform Neebo, is uniquely positioned to help organizations succeed on their digital and data transformation journeys. To that aim, Datameer today announced that Ani Sanyal has joined the company as Senior VP of Worldwide Sales to spearhead this effort. Ani brings nearly three decades of world-class sales experience to Datameer, including two decades specifically in cloud and data analytics mainly at IBM.
"I am really excited to join the most forward-looking innovator in the big data space," Sanyal says. "Datameer has one of the finest engineering teams in the world and has consistently proven to bring to market powerful tools for organizations that empower them to make sense and drive insights from their massive amounts of data.
"Neebo, the latest innovation in the Datameer product family, enables organizations to let all of their employees self-serve all the data they need in a highly governed and secured fashion—all without having to replicate data all over the place," Sanyal continues. "It's a radical game-changer in the self-service data paradigm."
Though Neebo debuted only recently, customers like First American, Acelity, and National Instruments are already reaping the benefits.
In addition to Sanyal, Datameer is also appointing Neli Nedelcheva as Head of People. Neli has a decade of experience in HR at brand-name organizations, including Marriott, Hyatt, and, more recently, Vungle. Neli will oversee the hiring, onboarding, development, and retention of Datameer's top talent while spearheading the next phase of Datameer's global expansion.
"We're thrilled to have two new passionate and talented leaders in Ani and Neli on board," says Christian Rodatus, CEO of Datameer. "Their leadership experience will be instrumental in helping Datameer execute its vision of making data easy to consume, actionable, and secure for anyone in the enterprise."
About Datameer & Neebo
Datameer Inc. is the company behind Datameer X, the most secure and reliable data pipeline and prep solution for machine learning, and Neebo, the virtual data and analytics hub that customers use to virtualize their data landscape and scale highly governed self-service analytics across the enterprise. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, and Halle, Germany.
