BOSTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datamura Solutions, an Industry 4.0 services and solutions provider, today announced Bill Thompson as Vice President of Sales & Marketing.
"Creating an innovative and inclusive company culture is our #1 priority. Attracting top talent with diverse skillsets to help support and grow that culture follows a close second," said Mr. VJ Venkatraman, president and chief operating officer for Datamura Solutions. "Bill's experience and leadership will help ensure we maintain our innovation and customer-centric focus amid new growth opportunities. We are all thrilled to have Bill as part of our team."
As vice president, sales and marketing, Bill will oversee and manage Datamura Solutions sales and integrated marketing communications, as well as targeted commercial growth through a business partner network and standard business development best practices. Most recently, Bill served as the director, sales and marketing for a boutique Enterprise Asset Management technology and services firm, where he built and led the company's sales, marketing, and partner success functions. Prior roles include Director of Marketing for GenesisSolutions, an integrated EAM services provider, and as Strategic Alliance Representative at PSDI, the developers of IBM Maximo.
Bill holds a bachelors of science from Westfield State University, two graduate-level Certificates in Business Management and Marketing from Harvard University and the Johnson School of Management at Cornell University. He is currently an MBA Candidate at the Manning School of Business at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.
Bill serves on the board of directors for Melrose Little League and is the league treasurer.
Bills joins Datamura Solutions amidst a period of expansion and growth. The company provides an Industry 4.0 solution set through Automation, Asset Performance Management, Predictive Programs, Precision Maintenance, and Prescriptive Analytics by data sourcing and analysis. Data correlation via a data lake model supports the vision and execution for increased facilities management information enabling more informed decision making.
For more information, including an invitation to view a demonstration of our Asset Management Portal and Facilities Intelligence Dashboard, please visit our website.
About Datamura Solutions
Datamura Solutions provides its customers with a competitive advantage by integrating operations, maintenance, and performance data, correlating resultant data sets, and providing an intelligence framework for astute decision making.
Datamura Solutions enables its customers to uncover opportunities for operations data, quality improvement, energy management, predictive maintenance and inventory optimization. Datamura's customers gain the ability to achieve sustainable and effective process improvements and transformation by establishing a robust structure and discipline to decision making. Our unique framework of system and data integration tools and methodologies bring focus to the data that is currently not utilized or underutilized.
Primary service delivery
- Strategic Asset Management and Performance Optimization
- Facilities Intelligence Framework – Data Integration to Intelligence
- Risk Based Asset Performance Management
