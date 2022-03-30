New team dynamic will drive Facilities Intelligence portlet growth in Scope and Scalability
ELLICOTT CITY, Md., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datamura Solutions announced today they are adding new technology development team members to create and modularize its novel strategic asset management digital solutions. Datamura offers an innovative approach to solving common site engineering, facilities, and asset management data accessibility and quality limitations.
Datamura Solutions is pleased to introduce the following new members of the organization-
- David Allen – Director, Systems and Technology
- Rachael Charewicz – Junior Software Engineer
- Michael Heitz – Junior Software Engineer
- John Kolade Ogungbemi – Data Collection Technician
- Hamza Rashid – Junior Project Engineer
David will be leading the Systems and Technology group, including product development and integration services. Rachael and Michael will support David and the development of novel applications. Hamza will focus on Data Integration to Intelligence initiatives within Drawings Compliance, while John joins Process Optimization by supporting data collection efforts.
David, Rachael, and Michael have been working with the current program team since 2020 in contract positions and have been a major contributor in developing Datamura's Facilities Intelligence Dashboard. Datamura is now entering an exciting phase of the creation of additional scalable applications to satisfy customers in the Pharmaceutical, Facilities, Utilities and Manufacturing sectors.
Datamura fosters a culture of innovation and teamwork and provides a workplace environment which rewards and encourages personal and professional growth. Datamura Solutions is proud to announce two internal promotions-
- Matthew Beu has been promoted as a Program Manager. Matt is Datamura's first employee and joined the company in July 2018. With his Mechanical Engineering background along with a flair for learning and adapting to new situations, Matt quickly became the leader of the group, and a key contributor to the expansion and success of many strategic initiatives. Matt lives the Datamura Talent motto of "Be a Person before Becoming a Person".
- Joseph Davis has been promoted as Project Engineer. Joey joined Datamura on an internship from the University of Maryland Baltimore County in January 2020. After he successfully completed his Mechanical Engineering degree, Joey joined as a full-time Junior Engineer. Joey has proven to be a welcome addition to the team and someone who has perpetual positive energy. Joey recently led an Online Learning Session on "How to Manage Engineering Change Requests" which drew Asset Management leaders and professionals from around the globe.
About Datamura Solutions
Datamura Solutions provides Data Integration to Intelligence solutions. We deliver improved visibility to site and facility leadership through improved data performance, quality, and compliance. Learn more.
###
Media Contact
William (Bill) Thompson, Datamura Solutions, 1 6172836609, bthompson@datamura.com
SOURCE Datamura Solutions