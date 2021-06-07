MANCHESTER, N.H., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataXoom™, the leading mobility provider dedicated to supporting purpose-built LTE mobile deployments in an enterprise, has announced a partnership with Salesforce as a member of their Partner Program. Salesforce is a leading software as a service (SaaS) company that specializes in customer relationship management (CRM). Salesforce services allow businesses to use cloud technology to better connect with customers, partners and potential customers.
"We believe offering our enterprise customers customized partnerships is another benefit that sets us apart from the carriers," said DataXoom™ CEO Chris Hill. "Salesforce and their partner program is a perfect example of our commitment to providing the best mobility services to our customers."
DataXoom™ continuously leverages technology to automate, integrate and provide the highest level of service and support, while reducing ongoing operational cost. The DataXoom™ EMI (Enterprise Mobility Integration) platform is an easy-to-use web-based portal managing a company's entire mobility ecosystem, built to provide portability and integration of carrier wireless services. As a result, the DataXoom™ platform has a robust set of standard API's in carrier networking and integration with CRM, MDM, and EMM partners. To date, DataXoom™ has integrated the Salesforce CRM software as a plugin into their library of options available to mobility customers.
Additional DataXoom™ partnerships include, but are not limited to Zebra, Samsung, Apple, HoneyWell, Panasonic, DataLogic, Stratix, Trapollo, TRG, VoxMobile, MobileIron, Airwatch/VMWare, ServiceNow and SOTI.
About DataXoom™
DataXoom™ is the leading mobility provider dedicated to supporting purpose-built mobile deployments in the enterprise. DataXoom™ success is driven by its proprietary platform, vast partner ecosystem, and deep mobility expertise. The DataXoom™ multi-carrier billing, rating, and provisioning platform connects its enterprise customers to LTE and 5G networks from the leading U.S. wireless providers. The DataXoom™ online platform integrates a complex set of mobility services and partners into one platform, which was built to integrate these services into an enterprise's existing CRM, help desk or homegrown enterprise management software.
For more information, please visit http://www.dataxoom.com, email info@dataxoom.com or call 510-474-0044.
