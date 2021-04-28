TROY, Mich., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Defense Automotive Technologies Consortium™ (DATC) is partnering with the U.S. Army to launch the xTech|Innovation Combine Advanced Energy Storage Challenge (Innovation Combine). For this challenge, innovators will compete for one of two prototype project awards of up to $500k to deliver a state-of-the-art prototype solution in advanced energy storage.
The Innovation Combine will leverage the Detroit Arsenal Automotive (DA2) other transaction agreement (OTA), managed by DATC. While participation in the challenge is open to all U.S.-based companies and organizations, the two winners selected during the challenge must become DATC members before an award can be issued.
The challenge aims to have the U.S. Army engage with industry and provide a forum for companies to collaborate, earn prize money, and compete for potential funding opportunities to tackle U.S. Army challenges in Advanced Energy Storage. The two problems the challenge seeks to address in this area are: (1) Technologies for Battery Monitoring & Management; and (2) Safe, Printable, Conformal Batteries.
The challenge includes three parts: (1) Consideration of White Papers; (2) Technology Pitches; and (3) Evaluation of Project Proposals. The submission period for white papers closes May 14, 2021. Parts two and three are scheduled to commence in July 2021.
"We are very honored and thrilled to be a part of this challenge," said Brandon Card, Executive Director at DATC. "Our OTA—along with our membership—is a sound mechanism for bringing the innovative advanced energy storage solutions the U.S. Army needs."
Full details about the xTech|Innovation Combine Advanced Energy Storage Challenge are available here: https://www.xtechsearch.army.mil/
DATC enables connection of advanced automotive suppliers to the U.S. Army's efforts to modernize its ground forces. DATC currently has nearly 200 members, with 70% of these classified as non-traditional defense contractors. DATC members gain access to government projects and visibility of their capabilities to the government and among other members.
About DATC
The Defense Automotive Technologies Consortium (DATC) is a unique public-private partnership created in 2016 to connect advanced automotive technology suppliers to government technology modernization efforts. DATC was created through SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC®) to support the Detroit Arsenal Automotive (DA2) OTA sponsored by U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center. Through this partnership, DATC and its members provide solutions in these eight core technology areas: Automotive Cyber Security; Vehicle Safety; Vehicle Light Weighting; Autonomous Vehicles and Intelligent Systems; Connected Vehicles; Advanced Energy Storage; Propulsion; Active Suspension.
More information about DATC, including upcoming events and membership information, can be found at: https://datc.sae-itc.com.
SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC®) is an affiliate of SAE International®. The SAE ITC team specializes in establishing and managing consortia by providing proven processes, tools and resources. SAE ITC enables public, private, academic and government organizations to connect and collaborate in neutral, pre-competitive forums thus empowering the setting and implementation of strategic business improvements in highly engineered industries globally. http://www.sae-itc.com
###
Media Contact
Brandon Card, DATC, (724) 772-4009, datcexecutivedirector@sae-itc.org
SOURCE DATC