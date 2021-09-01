TROY, Mich., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Defense Automotive Technologies Consortium (DATC™) will host a virtual Industry Day on September 21, 2021, 10:00am-12:00pm, for the Assault Breacher Vehicle (ABV) Remote Control System (RCS). The event is open to members and non-members of DATC.
The U.S. Army's Project Manager Force Projection Product Manager Robotic and Autonomous Systems will brief at the event on the project.
The ABV RCS solution is needed to keep soldiers out of danger during a breach mission. This solution mitigates capability gaps in stand-off distances to detect, breach, neutralize, destroy, and force protection against a broad spectrum of explosive hazards and obstacles (manmade or natural), while still creating freedom of maneuver. It provides unmanned capability to complete the breach mission set of the ABV: the ability to breach complex obstacles and minefields, while offsetting soldiers from enemy fire. The technology focus area is Vehicle Safety Technologies.
The industry day format will allow interested companies to schedule one-on-one question sessions with the Government later in the week following the event. The current schedule has a Request for Prototype Proposals (RFPP) release targeted for the middle of October and an award in March 2022. A draft RFPP will not be available.
To register to attend, visit the event information page. While non-members of DATC are available to attend this event, the project will be awarded through the DA2 other transaction agreement (OTA), which DATC manages. Companies that wish to participate in the solicitation must be DATC members. You can find out more about membership at the DATC web site.
DATC currently has nearly 200 members, with 70% of these classified as non-traditional defense contractors. DATC members gain access to government projects and visibility of their capabilities to the government and among other members. A majority of DATC members have limited or no prior government procurement experience. They greatly benefit from a facilitator such as DATC, which streamlines the process and requirements for engaging the government.
About DATC
The Defense Automotive Technologies Consortium (DATC™) is a unique public-private partnership created in 2016 to connect advanced automotive technology suppliers to government technology modernization efforts. DATC can address work from any government agency, including state governments, related to the core technology areas defined in its scope. DATC was created through SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (ITC) to support the Defense Arsenal Automotive (DA2) OTA sponsored by U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center; 'automotive' is broadly understood as self-propelled vehicles for land, air, sea or space. DATC's eight core technology areas are: Automotive Cyber Security; Vehicle Safety; Vehicle Light Weighting; Autonomous Vehicles and Intelligent Systems; Connected Vehicles; Advanced Energy Storage; Propulsion; Active Suspension.
More information about DATC, including upcoming events and membership information, can be found at: https://datc.sae-itc.com.
SAE Industry Technologies Consortia (SAE ITC®) is an affiliate of SAE International. The SAE ITC team specializes in establishing and managing consortia by providing proven processes, tools and resources. SAE ITC enables public, private, academic and government organizations to connect and collaborate in neutral, pre-competitive forums thus empowering the setting and implementation of strategic business improvements in highly engineered industries globally. (http://www.sae-itc.com)
