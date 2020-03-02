SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datrium, pioneer of the secure multicloud data platform for the resilient enterprise, today announced that Hugo Patterson, Chief Scientist and co-founder of Datrium, was recognized with a 2020 FAST Test of Time Award at the FAST '20 Conference Luncheon in Santa Clara, CA for his paper, "Avoiding the Disk Bottleneck in the Data Domain Deduplication File System." The FAST (File and Storage Technologies) Test of Time Award is presented by USENIX, an association dedicated to supporting advanced computing systems communities and furthering the reach of innovative research; the award recognizes outstanding work in file and storage systems research that delivers a lasting impact on the community. To qualify, a paper must have been presented at its respective conference at least 10 years ago.
"Test of Time awards identify research that has a lasting impact despite the rapid evolution in file and storage systems," said Patterson. "It's an honor to be recognized for the second time by USENIX for my contributions in the file and storage field. Efficient deduplication is a key component of Datrium's technology—it is used throughout our Automatrix Data Platform and is an integral part of the low-cost economics of Datrium DRaaS, allowing for cost-effective failback in the event of a ransomware attack or natural disaster."
The paper was originally presented at FAST '08, the leading venue devoted to academic papers on storage-related topics. The paper, co-authored with Ben Zhu and Kai Li, outlines how to perform high performance deduplication for backup data streams even with disk drives instead of All-Flash Arrays. As a testament to the significance of this groundbreaking research, the paper has been cited nearly a thousand times and inspired subsequent research papers and conference sessions.
Datrium has developed and patented a novel method for converged primary-and-backup deduplication technology to provide effective deduplication without impacting the performance of high-IOPS applications. Deduplication is always turned on in Datrium's software-converged infrastructure, both on-premises and in the hybrid cloud, ensuring consistently efficient data transport and as much as 95 percent less storage space consumed.
Datrium employees have been recognized over the past several years for various papers on file and storage research. In 2017, Patterson also received the USENIX FAST 10-Year Test of Time Award for a paper on snap-and-replicate technologies, "SnapMirror: File-System-Based Asynchronous Mirroring for Disaster Recovery." Zhe Wang received the VLDB 10-Year Test of Time Award in 2017 for his contributions to a paper on data search strategies, including multi-prob locality sensitive hashing (LSH), and Lakshmi Bairavasundaram, Director of Engineering, received the ACM SIGMETRICS 10-Year Test of Time Award in 2017 for a paper on disk failures.
About Datrium
Datrium, the multicloud data platform company, provides the leading software platform for disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (DHCI) and disaster recovery (DR) done right. Datrium natively converges primary, backup, disaster recovery, mobility and encryption into a single platform called Automatrix™. Central to the Datrium Automatrix platform is Datrium DVX, the industry's fastest and most resilient DHCI system. It combines the durability of SANs with the simplicity of HCI, delivers 10x the performance of traditional systems and integrates seamlessly with Datrium Disaster Recovery as a Service for VMware Cloud on AWS (DRaaS). DRaaS delivers the industry's first instant RTO cloud DR from backups on Amazon S3 and protects all VMware workloads in the cloud and on-premises. Secure by design with always-on encryption and architected for the cloud, Datrium maintains fast performance at any scale while protecting against ransomware and other technological or natural disasters and enables frictionless, no-cost software and data portability between public clouds and on-premises data centers. Automatrix technology provides consistent data services across clouds and automates resource orchestration so applications run at peak performance while liberating IT from managing data infrastructure. Datrium is trusted by global enterprises including eMeter – A Siemens Business, vPay® and Stearns. Resilient enterprises run fast on Datrium.™
Learn More
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Blog
Media Contact
Diana Brodskiy
Bhava Communications for Datrium
datrium@bhavacom.com
415-306-6199