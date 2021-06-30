YORK, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datum Storage Solutions' recently released Generation ll (G2) Weapon Rack received a recommendation from the National Tactical Officers Association's (NTOA) "Member Tested and Recommended Program."
"NTOA is a leader in tactical excellence, so it means a lot to have the recommendation of their members," said Gary Myrick, Military and Law Enforcement Sales Manager.
Founded in 1983, the NTOA is a non-profit association representing local, state, and federal law enforcement professionals across the US, Canada, and abroad. The association's mission is "to improve public safety and domestic security through training, education, and tactical excellence." According to NTOA's website, members have tested over 2,000 products through the Member Tested and Recommended Program since its inception in 2003.
Datum added the G2 weapon rack to the company's extensive line of weapon storage products in March. A reconstruction of Datum's Legacy weapon racks, recommended by the program in 2017, the G2 is constructed of 16 gauge fully welded steel and features a newly designed back panel that runs the entire length of the rack to support a wide range of components, with a shelf weight capacity of 300 lbs.
"The construction of the rack is extremely well built," said a South Carolina police officer and NTOA member. "The ability to customize each system to your individual needs makes this rack system worth looking into for any secure storage needs."
The G2 weapon rack is manufactured in the USA and backed by Datum's exclusive Lifetime Product Warranty. Standard G2 weapon racks are 36″ or 42″ wide and are manufactured at various heights to accommodate any space. Racks can also be bolted to wall studs, side to side, or stacked and are compatible with Datum's Mobile Trak systems.
Owned and operated by the Potter family since 1968, Datum Storage Solutions' team of in-house engineers, designers, and skilled craftsmen has manufactured storage solutions for over 40,000 companies around the world. Datum's diverse lines of products are made in York, Pennsylvania, with high-quality, environmentally friendly materials and processes. Every product is backed by Datum's exclusive Lifetime Warranty—the best in the industry.
