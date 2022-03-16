NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lime Connect (Lime) is pleased to announce that IBM Canada President Dave McCann has joined the not-for-profit organization as a member of its Canada board of directors. His position is part of the overall commitment of IBM Canada as a long-time supporter of the organization.
In addition to his role of president, Dave is the managing partner of IBM's consulting business in Canada. He is known for a leadership style that empowers teams to be passionate about delivering value to clients, and helping Canadian organizations use innovative technology to transform their business. Dave is committed to building and growing diverse teams, a focus that intertwines with the mission of Lime.
IBM Canada has collaborated with Lime since 2008, supporting talent acquisition through recruitment and networking events. IBM Canada Employee Resource Groups have also partnered with Lime for events and panel discussions, providing guidance and awareness for training employees with diverse capabilities.
Devorah Lithwick, SVP & Chief Brand Officer of Bell and president of Lime Connect Canada's board of directors, says, "Dave is an outstanding business leader, and Lime has respected his results-oriented drive and focus on community building. We are proud to welcome him to the board, and are excited about bringing even more attention to people with disabilities as highly sought-after talent as a result."
McCann, speaking of his role with Lime Connect, states, "I am proud to support Lime Connect Canada in their mission to break stereotypes and lead organizations in welcoming employees with disabilities to the workplace. I truly believe that embracing diversity is central to creating a successful work environment where teams can bring a variety of skills and capabilities together. As a business leader and an IBMer, I am honoured to be a part of Lime."
Lime Connect is a not for profit organization that is rebranding disability through achievement. The organization's focus is to attract, prepare, and connect high potential university students and alumni (including veterans) with disabilities for scholarships, leadership programs, internships, and full time careers with their partners - the world's leading corporations. This work showcases the vast strengths and talents that are found in disabilities, and provides disabled individuals with the tools, confidence, community, and connections to realize their dreams.
For more information on Lime Connect, visit https://www.limeconnect.com.
