BARRINGTON, Ill., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David A. Valenti, an attorney and certified financial planner with 37 years of wealth management experience, has joined Virtue Asset Management in Barrington as a fee-only financial advisor to high-net-worth clients.
Valenti most recently was a Senior Vice President at Bank of America Private Bank in Chicago, where he provided investment management and financial advice to high-net-worth clients and managed more than $750 million in assets. Prior to his 30-year career at Bank of America, Valenti specialized in personal financial planning at Arthur Andersen LLP, where he counseled business owners, wealthy family groups and senior executives of Fortune 500 companies in financial, investment, tax and estate planning issues.
Valenti joins Virtue Asset Management founder Robert P. Finley, CFA®, CFP® in advising clients in all areas of wealth management including investments, retirement planning, taxes, estate planning and wealth structuring. Finley and Valenti previously worked together at Bank of America Private Bank.
"David and I share the same philosophy of providing a high level of service to clients," Finley said. "We look forward to adding his expertise in portfolio management and financial planning to current and future clients."
Valenti has a bachelor's degree in economics from Northwestern University and both an MBA and a law degree from the University of Notre Dame. He is also a graduate of the American Bankers Association National Graduate Trust School and a Certified Financial Planner®.
As a boutique independent advisor, Virtue Asset Management has the flexibility to meet with clients more often and engage in deeper conversations that result in customized solutions.
"I am ready to apply the knowledge and insight gained from decades in wealth management to help Virtue Asset Management clients achieve their long-term goals," Valenti said.
About Virtue Asset Management
Founded in 2016 by Robert P. Finley, CFA®, CFP®, Virtue Asset Management is a fee-only independent asset management company that focuses on high-net-worth clients. With offices in Barrington and Chicago, Virtue Asset Management is a multi-family office provides investment and financial planning advice. It does not accept any referral fees or compensation contingent upon the purchase or sale of a financial product. For more information, visit www.virtueam.com.
Contact:
David A. Valenti
dvalenti@virtueam.com
847-499-2692