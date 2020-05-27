NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sincerus Advisory, a Manhattan-based Registered Investment Advisor providing holistic, fee-only financial planning and wealth management services to families and individuals in the New York Metro area and nationwide, welcomes David Flores Wilson, CFP®, CFA, CEPA in a practice merger announced today.
Recently named to WealthManagement.com's 2019 Thrive list of fastest-growing advisors and Investopedia's Top 100 Financial Advisors of 2019 list, Wilson brings his Planning to Wealth brand and over two decades of financial services experience to Sincerus following ten years as a wealth advisor at Watts Capital Partners. Beyond his widely-read blog, his insights have been featured in top national news outlets including The New York Times, CNBC, Investor's Business Daily and Kiplinger.
Wilson joins Sincerus as partner alongside Dann Ryan, CFP®, who founded the firm in 2019 after more than a decade career in the wealth management industry. In this new dynamic, the pair is committed to developing a best of class financial planning and wealth management experience with a passionate focus on technology, transparency and solutions tailored for the unique needs of each client.
"As David and I have grown our planning careers here in New York, we developed a friendship and shared admiration for each other's work over the years," said Ryan. "Sharing a remarkably similar planning and investment philosophy, along with a keen interest in research and analytics, this partnership sets the foundation for creating a relationship-driven planning model with the intelligence and foresight to meet the unique opportunities and challenges of our time. Merging our practices under the Sincerus brand is a major step toward achieving that unified vision."
Sincerus operates under the conviction that everyone wants to be treated with honesty, integrity and sincerity, regardless of their financial position in life. Members of the XY Planning Network, Sincerus is particularly adept at serving professional couples and individuals in their 40s and 30s, especially business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals working in technology, law and creative industries.
"Right now, there is a neglected generation of working professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders in the United States who built their careers and businesses on the heels of the Great Recession and are now enduring yet another unprecedented economic hurdle as they enter what should otherwise be their prime earning years," said Wilson. "But this is a generation of fighters, and with true fiduciary guidance and custom solutions, they can begin building and preserving real wealth in this climate. That's why I'm thrilled to join Dann and the Sincerus team to expand the reach of our passionate approach and shared values."
About Sincerus Advisory: Sincerus Advisory is a Registered Investment Advisor providing holistic, fee-only financial planning and wealth management services to families and individuals in the New York Metro area and nationwide. To learn more about Sincerus, visit sincerusadv.com. Keep up with the firm's latest financial planning perspectives and tips at planningtowealth.com.
