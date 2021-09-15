BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David J. Dykeman, co-managing shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office and co-chair of the firm's global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group, will speak at the BIOMEDevice Boston Conference, taking place Sept. 21-22 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 2:15 p.m., Dykeman will moderate the session, "My CDMO Has Been Acquired - Now What?" The panel, which will include medical technology experts from Alira Health, Propel, and TOMZ Corporation, will discuss how the pandemic recovery is driving increased mergers and acquisitions (M&A); how long the M&A boom will last; and what an acquisition means for employees, supply chain partners, and customers. The panel will also discuss how medical device companies identify which Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) are best positioned to be successful in a merger or acquisition situation, including insights gained from how CDMOs manage customers through the process and why technology should be a core consideration when choosing a CDMO partner.
BIOMEDevice Boston is the "East Coast's must-attend regional event that showcases emerging technologies and trends from cutting-edge engineers, innovative thinkers, and business leaders who impact the progression of the world's biotechnology," according to the conference website.
Dykeman is a registered patent attorney with nearly 25 years of experience in patent and intellectual property (IP) law. His practice focuses on securing worldwide IP protection and related business strategies for high tech clients, with particular experience in medical devices, life sciences, robotics, materials, and information technology. An author of over 55 articles and a speaker at over 50 conferences, Dykeman is the founding co-chair of the American Bar Association (ABA)'s Medical Devices Committee. He has also been named one of the top 250 Patent and Technology Licensing Practitioners in the world by Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) Magazine, an "IP Star" by Managing IP magazine, a "Life Science Star" by LMG Life Sciences, one of the World's Leading IP Strategists in the IAM 300, and is listed in Chambers.
About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from start-ups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
