BOCA RATON, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tower Education Technologies announced today that David Meek has joined its board of directors. Mr. Meek has built his career pioneering enterprise and specialized technology solutions for the education sector. He has also spent many years consulting with EdTech companies regarding higher education's needs and opportunities.
In 1988, Meek founded Campus Management Corp. (now Anthology, Inc.) and served as its CEO for 20 years. The company originally developed a student information system for proprietary colleges and became the most dominate provider in that market. Under his leadership, Campus Management expanded its product portfolio to include finance, HR and fundraising software which served traditional two and four-year public and private institutions as well. Since then, he has led several other EdTech ventures including his most recent start-up, SilverLeaf Systems, where he launched ScholarshipMagic to the higher education market.
"We are thrilled to have David Meek join the board at Tower Education Technologies and benefit from his vast experience," said Founder and Chairman of the Board Zhanjun Niohuru. "David's depth of expertise is a great addition to the team. His passions for innovation and student success are what brought us to work together, and I am confident that we will solve real problems, like addressing the high cost of technology and providing access to quality teaching and learning in under-represented communities."
"Tower Education Technologies is not your average start up, and I'm excited to join the board to advise and help grow the company's footprint," said Meek. "Their platform model is unique, something I haven't seen yet in technology for higher education. Their focus on enabling faculty collaboration around the globe and internationalizing the student academic experience, while lowering the cost and improving effectiveness, are innovative and I believe it will change how we view EdTech."
"Additionally, Tower has chosen to become a public benefit corporation, and established a closely aligned partnership with American Higher Education Alliance, a non-profit organization which has assisted in identifying the needs of faculty and students in the global education market," he continued. "Tower's focus on social impact and education for all is truly inspiring, and I look forward to working with the leadership team and fellow board members to achieve the company's vision and mission."
About Tower Education Technologies
Tower Education Technologies (Tower) was founded with the mission to build innovative technology to impact higher education institutions in a positive and productive way. The company's flagship product, InspirED™, is the only higher education platform that natively integrates a student information system, ConnectED™, a learning management system, BlendED™, and a professional engagement solution, CollaboratED™. It also combines operational highlights, performance reports, CRM, and analytics.
In 2017, Tower formed a strategic partnership with American Higher Education Alliance (AHEA). Together these organizations support institutions of higher education so they can expand their footprint and make a greater impact in faculty development, and their students' academic and career success. As a result, the InspirED platform has empowered students and institutional stakeholders at colleges and universities in Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, China, Latin America, and North America.
Connect with Tower Education Technologies at http://www.TowerEdTech.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.
