RESTON, Va., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the pioneer in the Lease Lifecycle Automation (LLA) software market, announced today that David Mitchell has joined the company as its new chief revenue officer. David brings with him over 25 years of success in building high-performance sales teams and scaling market-leading, global software companies.
Using his experience in sales strategy, management and operations, global alliances, and leadership development, David will work to further improve the firm's sales execution and velocity in North America, Asia-Pac, and EMEA regions.
"David is a high-integrity leader and disciplined moneyballer who uses data to discover opportunities and make decisions. We are grateful that he chose to join our executive team," said Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator. "We are inspired by David's passion for satisfying customers by solving their problems. He will help us accelerate our growth and expand our lead in the market," noted Keeler.
Most recently, David worked at Appian where he served as senior vice president of worldwide sales and was responsible for running all enterprise sales, inside sales and sales operations. Prior to that, David worked at webMethods where he built their sales organization from scratch, spearheaded their go-to-market strategy and grew the company consistently for many years as the COO and then CEO. Along the way, he established game-changing partnerships with Big 4 accounting firms, systems integrators and global software juggernauts. After many years of stellar growth, David took the company public and then sold it to Software AG, where David continued to serve as COO of the webMethods business unit and a member of the firm's board of directors.
About LeaseAccelerator:
LeaseAccelerator provides global lease lifecycle automation (LLA) software to improve free cash flow and simplify compliance. Thousands of users rely on our Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 700,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $200 billion across 5 million assets in 172 countries. The LeaseAccelerator automation platform includes asset-level accounting, reporting and governance; stakeholder performance management; and an integrated competitive leasing marketplace fueled by a unique global lessor network of more than 500 bidders. Learn more at: http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.