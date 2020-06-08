ATLANTA, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hotels & Resorts, one of the nation's leading hospitality management companies, announces the appointment of Jeff Toscano as Executive Vice President of Pivot Hotels & Resorts. In this role, Toscano is responsible for maximizing profitability, driving team performance, improving asset value, building brand equity and enhancing the guest experience through experiential, differentiated programming at all lifestyle and luxury hotels, resorts and restaurants in the Pivot portfolio.
Toscano joins the company most recently from Hyatt Hotels Corporation, where he served as senior vice president of operations for the East region of Hyatt's newly formed lifestyle division. During his tenure, he played an integral role in leading and supporting the integration of legacy Two Roads Hospitality lifestyle and resort brands following Hyatt's acquisition of the organization in 2018. Previously, he served as executive vice president of operations at Two Roads, where he was responsible for ensuring a high level of operating standards and provided authentic, innovative and unconventional guest experiences while never compromising the quality of team member engagement and customer service deliverables for lifestyle properties and resort communities. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president of lifestyle hotels at Highgate where, in addition to overseeing operational performance, he held an all-encompassing role including oversight of the development of new hotel projects, from acquisition to design and construction to branding and marketing strategy to the operational hotel opening and eventual asset stabilization. Further, he has held senior level corporate roles at Amsterdam Hospitality, Denihan Hospitality Group and Starwood Hotels & Resorts. For decades, Toscano has been at the forefront of the boutique lifestyle segment working with hotel management, ownership and developers in creating and executing distinctively unique hotel products and concepts.
"We are proud to welcome Jeff to the Pivot family," said Davidson Hotels & Resorts Chief Operating Officer Pete Sams. "With Jeff's infectious entrepreneurial spirit and notable track record within the lifestyle space, we are confident that he's the optimal leader for Pivot. He will bring his ability to harness innovation and drive superior performance that will continue the successful trajectory of Pivot as the premier lifestyle operator in the industry."
Toscano received a Bachelor of Science from Purdue University in Hospitality and Institutional Management. He is also an advanced GMP graduate of Cornell University.
About Pivot Hotels & Resorts
Pivot Hotels & Resorts is the lifestyle and luxury operating division of award-winning hospitality management company Davidson Hotels & Resorts. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality and backed by Davidson's institutional proficiency in the industry, Pivot caters to today's experience-, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, heartfelt service and one-of-a-kind experiences at each of its properties.
About Davidson Hotels & Resorts
Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 54 existing hotels and resorts; more than 110 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating vertical, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to luxury segments. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. For more information, visit www.davidsonhotels.com.
Media contact:
Carrie Drost
Davidson Hotels & Resorts
cdrost@davidsonhotels.com
678-221-2228