ATLANTA, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hotels & Resorts, one of the nation's leading full-service hospitality management companies, has been tapped by Encore Capital Management to assume management of Margaritaville Resort Orlando. A destination in and of itself, the 186-room casual-luxe resort features four on-site distinctive dining and lounge experiences; lagoon-style pools; signature St. Somewhere Spa; teen and kids' clubs; Sunset Walk Entertainment District; Island H2O Live! Water Park, and more than 40,000 sq. ft of flexible meeting and event space.
"We are excited to begin a new partnership with Davidson Hotels & Resorts and were drawn to the company's holistic approach toward value optimization and its existing operating experience within the Margaritaville brand," said Peter Brown, Executive Director, Encore Capital Management. "Through quality stewardship of this tremendous asset, we are confident that the Davidson team will not only drive superior performance, but also embrace and wholeheartedly deliver the 'no worries' paradise guest experience."
"As champions of the Margaritaville brand, we are so happy to welcome Margaritaville Resort Orlando to our family," said Davidson Hotels & Resorts President Thom Geshay. "We are proud ambassadors and understand how to transport both leisure and group guests into a vacation state of mind, regardless of their current latitude. We are honored to be selected as the management partner that will continue delivering escapism at its best."
Opened in December 2018, Margaritaville Resort Orlando offers two styles of accommodations: the Margaritaville Hotel, which features upscale amenities and balconies in each guestroom; and the Margaritaville Cottages, private residences that offer the comforts of home. Both options provide a premium experience and friendly, genuine, island-inspired service. Within walking distance or a short shuttle ride from the hotel is Sunset Walk, where guests may experience dozens of exciting dining, retail and entertainment options, including a dine-in movie theater; Island H20 Live! waterpark and much more. Margaritaville Resort Orlando makes it easy to explore the best of the destination as well, with complimentary transportation to area theme parks.
Davidson Hotels & Resorts currently operates Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood Beach, Fla.; Margaritaville Hotel Nashville Downtown in Nashville, Tenn.; Paradise Point Resort and Spa in San Diego, Calif., with plans to reposition and convert to Margaritaville Island Resort San Diego; and Hotel Solamar San Diego, with plans to reposition and convert to Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter in 2021.
For more information about Margaritaville Resort Orlando, please visit www.margaritavilleresortorlando.com.
About Davidson Hotels & Resorts
Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning hospitality management company comprised of 53 hotels and resorts; nearly 120 restaurants, bars and lounges; and 1.3 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating vertical, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to luxury segments. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, Marriott and Thompson, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. For more information, visit www.davidsonhotels.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHotelsandResorts. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.
About Margaritaville
Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation. Margaritaville features over 20 lodging locations and 20 more additional projects in the pipeline with nearly half under construction, two gaming properties and over 60 food and beverage venues including signature concepts such as Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and LandShark Bar & Grill. More than 20 million travelers every year change their latitude and attitude with a visit to a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, vacation home rental or restaurant. Consumers can also escape everyday through a collection of Margaritaville lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a satellite radio station and more. For more information on Margaritaville, visit www.margaritaville.com. Follow Margaritaville on Facebook at www.facebook/margaritaville, and on Twitter and Instagram at @Margaritaville.
