ATLANTA, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hotels & Resorts, one of the nation's leading full-service hospitality management companies, announces the addition of the Snowpine Lodge to its expanding portfolio. Situated slopeside with unparalleled access to Alta mountain Ski Area in Alta, Utah, the resort features 54 luxurious guest rooms and suites; 14 deluxe dorm beds; Stillwell Spa; more than 10,000 square feet of flexible indoor/outdoor event space; two unique dining experiences; a fully stocked game room; a mountain-side pool and hot tubs, fitness center and yoga studio; outdoor firepits; ski lockers and Utah's oldest ski shop, the Deep Powder House Ski Shop. The resort is operated by Davidson's lifestyle and luxury division Pivot Hotels & Resorts.
"As avid outdoor enthusiasts with extensive resort experience, we are honored to welcome the Snowpine Lodge to the Pivot family," said Thom Geshay, President, Davidson Hotels & Resorts. "The unique history of the town and the overall development provides us with rich storytelling opportunities that we can use to create memorable experiences for our guests."
The Snowpine Lodge is both the newest and oldest building in Alta. The original structure was erected when mining was the primary industry within the Albion Basin. J.G. Stillwell, manager of Emma Mine, converted the building from a general store to a post office in 1878, where his son continued to run the operation for more than 40 years. In 1938, the Snowpine Lodge was given its current name and declared a skier's lodge. After a complete rebuild, the property reopened its doors in January 2019 with the mission to reflect the charm of the past while embodying a tasteful, warm elegance.
"Pivot has had tremendous success with independent, lifestyle and destination resort properties, thus instilling a high level of confidence in our family's selection," said David Pratt, Partner. "Alta is an important part of our family, not just for our love of skiing together, but dates back to when my great, great grandfather, Swen O Nielson, worked in Alta's Emma Mine in the late 1800s -- the restaurant is named Swen's in honor of him. The Snowpine Lodge is more than just an asset to our family, it's our deep-rooted legacy. We are confident that in Pivot, we have selected partners that will be true stewards of this establishment that continues to shape Alta history."
About Davidson Hotels & Resorts
Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 54 existing hotels and resorts; more than 110 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating vertical, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to luxury segments. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. For more information, visit www.davidsonhotels.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHotelsandResorts. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.
About Pivot Hotels & Resorts
Pivot Hotels & Resorts is the lifestyle and luxury operating division of award-winning hospitality management company Davidson Hotels & Resorts. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality and backed by Davidson's institutional proficiency in the industry, Pivot caters to today's experience-, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, heartfelt service and one-of-a-kind experiences at each of its properties. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: DavidsonHotelsandResorts. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.
